Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18: In a country with a billion plus population, private investments in building primary healthcare infrastructure and offering B2C healthcare services equals active participation in nation building. At the same time, it offers a lucrative business opportunity with immense growth potential. Digital PR World (DPW)-the digital marketing and online PR and marketing specialist agency-brings a uniquely affordable, performance-linked portfolio of services for independent health clinics and health clinic chains willing to extend their customer outreach and sales. Collectively, DPW offers years of experience in SEO, social marketing and PR outreach in the healthcare industry.

Why is online PR critical for business success in India?

At the beginning of 2023, India had nearly 1.10 billion active mobile phone connections. Over 69 per cent of the Indian population is active internet users, and 46.7 crore out of total internet users have active social media presence. These numbers are growing month-on-month and year-on-year. In addition, the active smartphone user base was predicted to reach 71 per cent of the Indian population by the end of 2023.

The rollout of 4G and 5G high-speed data connections is also changing the media consumption pattern of the Indian population. People across age groups are inclining toward online searches and social media recommendations for their purchase decisions. At the same time, customers are also becoming proactive in expressing their opinions, feedback, and preferences online. It warrants every business to build, maintain and actively manage their digital brand presence.

"Almost 40 per cent of people consider online information while choosing medical facilities. Strong digital presence also allows companies to ensure high-bandwidth patient engagement." - Sekhar Saha, Founder, Digital PR World.

Digital marketing and online PR management for healthcare clinics in India

Explosive growth in digital penetration in India has democratized the access to prospective customer outreach and customer engagement for businesses, big and small. However, to reap the benefits of digital outreach and engagement, brands need to have the right strategies and plan of action.

Consistency and regularity matters a lot in building strong digital brand presence. Besides, in an industry like healthcare services, customers value trustworthiness and positive social reviews of services providers. Health clinics looking for new business growth and repeat businesses from existing customers should leverage evolving digital engagement tools and techs to empower consumers. It helps strengthen health clinics' online brand presence. Digital marketing opens up new business opportunities for health clinics in India. So, plan your digital outreach and engagement wisely.

As an Online PR and digital marketing agency in India, DPW's focus is to help businesses with planning & execution of digital marketing, strategic communication, risk mitigating PR, corporate communication and content marketing. The agency delivers online PR assignments for a wide range of industries, including primary, secondary and super-specialty healthcare service providers. They bring 30+ years of experience in digital marketing campaign management, creative content marketing, performance-linked social media engagement, ecommerce account management and online public relations management.

See more information here: https://digitalprworld.com/digital-marketing-clinics-guide/

