New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/ATK): The 4th (IIFF) in Bangalore in October this year is going to be extra special. Thanks to the efforts and brilliance of the filmmaker and entrepreneur Krishna Pimple, we are going to witness some amazing Tanzanian movies at the IIFF. Let's have a look at the whole plan.

The idea is to boost the culture of exchange of film content across countries and promote Global Cinema. It will also showcase 'Shooting opportunities in Tanzania' which is still a virgin, beautiful and cost-effective shooting location for the Indian Film Industry. Krishna will be visiting Tanzania to promote African - Tanzanian Films' participation and promotion in India and other countries.

Krishna Pimple will facilitate and organise the participation of Tanzania Films in India starting with IIFF International Film Festival.

But that's not it! As the Counsel of the United Republic of Tanzania for Southern India, Krishna is also planning to collaborate with outstanding musicians and singers from Tanzania. The artists from Tanzania will visit India to do musical shows, and record music videos, albums and singles.

Since Indian music is already a hit in Tanzania, a blend of both Indian and Tanzanian talent is likely to boost opportunities and offer more interesting and soulful music to music lovers all over the globe. Krishna Pimple is working towards this excellent cross-cultural initiative along with Tejal Pimple and Parth Dave.

Krishna Pimple is one of the most respected and distinguished names in the film industry, thanks to his contribution to filmmaking and other important aspects of the industry. He holds a great position in the industry as he manages the responsibilities of being a lifelong member of IMPPA and Founder and Trustee of Dadasaheb Phalke MSK trust.

Krishna Pimple is known for producing films like Abhi Abhi, Choukat, Gharat and many short films and documentaries. He is now gearing up for the release of as many as 11 upcoming short films and movies.

