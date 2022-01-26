Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI/PNN): Consider purchasing an environment-friendly rack that can be used to store and organise a variety of items such as shoes, boots, books, toys, clothes, car vacuums, comforters, yoga mat, Bedsheet, ironing board, and more.

Divadiya.com , a leading online retailer of home decor, sports equipment, and toys, has introduced two new products: a 5 cube multipurpose shoe rack and a sneaker shoe storage box that can be used to organise things in the living room, mudroom, or bedroom.

The 5-cube shoe rack can be assembled in different styles to meet your various needs of the organisation. Constructed from an ABS connector, PP plastic panel, the cube organiser is eco-friendly and harmless to both humans and pets, could sustain 10lbs load-bearing for each cube, and that it comes in a range of colors, including black, baby pink, off-white, pink, purple, turquoise and white.

On the other hand, the sneaker storage box fits shoes up to Indian size 11 and perfectly displays the sides of your sneakers, botties, or high heels in a charming way. The thick plastic material is durable for extended use due to its molded design on the top and bottom.

According to the company, the multi-purpose shoe rack is priced at Rs 1,699, while the sneaker storage box is priced starting from 899 to Rs 4,899. Both DIY products are easy to assemble and come with the features such as moistureproof, anti-oxidation, and dustproof.

"Customers at Divadiya.com can choose between cash on delivery or prepaid, which is integrated with an easy payment gateway of Paytm. We are offering 24x7 customer service with order tracking, placing, and general inquiries," said a company spokesperson.

