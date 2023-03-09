New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The amalgamation of modern and traditional fashion has a new name; Divya Aggarwal, a vision of redefining the Indian couture world. Designer, founder, and a woman of substance, Divya Aggarwal believes in making fashion an identity for the women of today. Being the woman on a mission, she ensures her eponymous label meets modern fashion needs with Indian aesthetics as a reflection of what she believes is the future of Indian couture. This fusion couture label is a sartorial movement that leaves behind the same old traditional wear by infusing contemporary twists. With the idea of exuding confidence and individuality in the couture world for the women of today, this label is an artsy creation of embellishments, modern designs, and traditional touch.

Nothing says Indian clothes like handcrafted patterns and colorful prints. Created with intricate detailing, supreme quality fabrics, and attention to fine detail, each garment is hand embellished and embroidered. Elegant yet free spirited, Divya Aggarwal exclusively focuses on magnificent detailing and contemporary interpretations of traditional Indian wear. Honing those luxurious designs, at the heart of the label resides versatility, uniqueness, and practicality. The medley of modern elegance and Indian timelessness effortlessly transcends places, occasions, and aesthetics.

The label recently launched its new colorway capsule collections as an extension of the previous ones. With the label's most-loved designs adorned in new colors, Divya Aggarwal aims to make fashion personal and customizable for the wearers. These colorway capsule collections are an artistic blend of classic hues, modern silhouettes, and trendy prints.

Offering comfort, confidence, and style, Divya Aggarwal's recent collection is the perfect blend of luxurious embellishments, contemporary designs, and traditional silhouettes that allow modern women to be as experimental as they wish. The line added three more capsules, each inspired by unique gemstones. One of them, Amber, features feminine-inspired ensembles in ivory, yellow, and beige hues. Then the brand has an Iolite capsule featuring the hues of the night, purple and black. The third capsule, Serpentine, is a union between quirky, elegant, and modern styles. Every capsule features complimenting hues, peculiar prints, and more based on the allure and magic of gemstones.

"The collection is made to redefine couture craftsmanship with a cascading blend of creativity, corsets, urban silhouettes, and traditional sartorial satisfaction. The idea behind choosing gems as an inspiration for the collection was derived from the understanding that trends fade, and embellishment drops, but a fusion of rawness, Indian aesthetics, and modern twist outlives them all. The unique prints and creative designs make each attire special while evoking a sense of traditional dressing with blouses, lehengas, and traditional adornments," said Divya Aggarwal.

To make fashion accessible, Divya Aggarwal Label is available at Aza, Delhi, Hyderabad, & Mumbai and available at Pernia's Pop Up Shop.

Divya Aggarwal:

The designer, founder, and thinker, Divya Aggarwal brings an eponymous fusion label with her avant-garde sensibilities. As a kid she was surrounded by the glam of fabrics, designs, and everything fashionable. Divya explored fine art in her high school education at The British School, New Delhi. Her quest to work within the fashion fraternity began when she decided to study fashion in New York city. During Divya's tenure abroad, she also interned with globally known designer Bibhu Mohapatra in New York. Right after her graduation, she decided to join her family business in order to sharpen the skills and implement new practices from her experience and education abroad.

She began working as a design lead under the export vertical, BL International wherein Divya was leading Design and marketing for clients like Only, Vero Moda, Reserved and many more international brands. Soon after she also started leading the Design team for the retail vertical KAZO which has 180+ selling points across India. Today after 5 years with KAZO, she continues to lead Design, sourcing, buying, and planning with a sheer focus on the offline business.

To further explore her creativity and learnings that she gained over the course of 5 years, Divya decided to venture into a new side of the fashion world with a namesake brand; Divya Aggarwal.

