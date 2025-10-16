Doctors by Day, Rockstars by Night: AIIMS Rishikesh Lights Up with UrbanAura by EMIAC Media at Pyrexia 2025

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16: UrbanAura by EMIAC Media curated the cultural high point of the season at AIIMS Rishikesh, India's most prominent medical institute. Over five charged days, more than 12,000+ students swapped scrubs as Pyrexia 2025 turned lecture corridors into lyric corridors and the main ground into a purpose-built festival arena.

This wasn't just a lineup tossed at a stage; it was an end-to-end experience where curation, safety, production, and content moved in sync to create a festival that felt stadium-big yet campus-close.

The Headliners: Voices That Carried The Crowd

The star power delivered exactly what students came for, moments worth losing your voice over. B Praak opened like a spotlight on the heart, pushing the field into a chorus before the first hook landed. Mohit Chauhan followed with rock poetry that felt personal to everyone at once, each refrain rolling across the lawn like an inside memory.

Aditi Singh Sharma kept the tempo hot without losing control, balancing grit and glamour in the same breath. Aaryan Banthia brought clean, guitar-first storytelling that slotted right into Gen-Z playlists.

And when night deepened, DJ TRON3 and Dual Vibes DJ stitched house, pop, and desi edits into one long, late-night continuum that made freshers feel like front-row regulars and seniors like dance-floor historians.

The Artist Lineup That Lit Up Pyrexia 2025

* Day 1: Aaryan Banthia set the tone with soulful, guitar-driven storytelling.

* Day 2: Aditi Singh Sharma kept the tempo hot.

* Day 3: B Praak opened hearts with power ballads.

* Day 4: Mohit Chauhan's timeless rock poetry.

* Day 5: TRON3 and Dual Vibes spun the night into a dance continuum, while Progressive Brothers capped it off with their signature high-energy set.

Each day built on the last, shaping Pyrexia into an unmissable five-day musical journey.

Curation: Fit, Flow, And Feel

Great festivals are designed, not guessed. The UrbanAura team mapped artists to the natural rhythm of campus life, sunset sing-alongs when the day softened, midnight dance therapy when energy peaked, and a closing-night catharsis that tied the story together. Contracts were crisp, riders were clear, and hospitality felt human.

Travel and stay were choreographed from airport to green room, so artists stepped on stage fresh, not frazzled. In short, UrbanAura didn't just book talent; they buffered, sequenced, and safeguarded the journey so emotion stayed on stage and friction disappeared from view.

Stagecraft: Built to Look Good, Built to Breathe

Production mirrored the institute's DNA, clean lines, surgical symmetry, and LED architecture that breathed with the music rather than shouting over it. Sound was tuned for warmth and intelligibility so vocals felt close, bass hugged rather than hammered, and nothing screeched under pressure.

Lighting arcs followed the narrative of each set, swapping random strobe storms for colour journeys that supported the song.

Students: From Audience to Co-Creators

Pyrexia gave the campus more than a front row; it gave it a voice. Pre-fest workshops in dance, indie vocals, and DJ basics put student talent on the grid with real stage time where it fits best. Sustainability stayed practical and visible through steel water stations and sorted waste, backed by artist shout-outs that made green behaviour cool, not preachy.

Food and beverages were designed for speed and comfort, easy to carry, easy on the pocket, and the merch took a med-meets-music route that looked just as good in an OPD corridor as it did in a Sunday cafe.

Brand Integrations that Elevate Experiences

Sponsors lived inside the story rather than on top of it. Tasteful photo-ops and small interactive corners sat along natural walking paths, inviting, not interrupting. Med-themed installations, a heartbeat tunnel, anatomy-meets-art murals, and AR filters turned corridors into content without pulling focus from the performance. The show remained the hero; the brand love followed because it felt earned. Chupa Chups and Triggr added their distinct touch, adding flavour to the moments.

The Numbers: Scale With Meaning

Five days gave the festival space to breathe, a warm build, a clear peak, and a satisfying close. Ten-plus artists delivered variety without breaking the event's identity. More than 12,000+ students created stadium energy while the setup preserved campus intimacy.

And zero major incidents proved a simple truth: design beats luck every time, especially at a scale only AIIMS Rishikesh can host.

Why it Worked: A Simple Playbook

Pyrexia worked because every choice respected the craft. The right voices met the right hours, the venue photographed beautifully, and the backbone, permissions, safety, and logistics, stayed invisible but ironclad.

UrbanAura by EMIAC Media didn't just mount a show; they built a template: design for delight, engineer for safety, and aim every decision at joy. That's how a fest becomes folklore.

