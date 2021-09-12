New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): One of the most renowned humanitarian organisations of India, Dooradrushti Foundation is collecting one rupee a day as a donation from donors to make healthcare accessible for the underprivileged. It further includes economic rehabilitation, education, skill development, healthcare, physical aids, and much more. With more than 10,000 people donating everyday, the amount is kept humble so that everyone can afford to donate as per their capacity. Since the launch, Dooradrushti Foundation has helped more than 35 needy people with their health and education and changed their lives for the better. The organisation had also been acknowledged and appreciated by renowned actor Sonu Sood.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, the Foundation has actively been serving people with the proper financial and medical help they require to come out of the catastrophic effects caused by the pandemic. Currently, it has 1000 active donors, working tirelessly to support those affected by COVID-19 as well.

Founded by Dileep Kumar Kandula, the overhead charges of running the foundation are maintained by the staff only. Secondly, Dooradrushti Foundation gives actual results and helps people get indirectly involved in a bigger motion just by spending what we considered loose change every day. Under the guidance and leadership of Dileep Kandula, the organisation envisions building a community of more than one lakh active members to uplift the downtrodden and save them from whatever emergency they are in.

Speaking about his initiative, the founder says, "One rupee can make a significant difference in someone else's life and you may want to think twice before skipping on. Dooradrushti Foundation is a government recognised organisation that takes only one rupee a day as a donation from our contribution. With such a small donation amount, our contributors have surely increased in number since day one. One rupee each day is a minuscule amount for the giver but a ginormous amount for the recipient. Since the launch, Dooradrushti Foundation has helped more than 35 needy people for their health and education and changed their lives for the better."

A visionary entrepreneur and an ace software engineer, Dileep Kumar Kandula is also an established actor who acted in a Telugu film named 21. He has devised an interesting method of amassing financial aid to help uplift the poor and the needy and ensure a steady stream of financial aid via his non-profit organization, the Dooradrushti Foundation.

Amongst many other ancillary functions to support the downtrodden population of India, the Dooradrushti foundation plays a critical role in influencing policy change and providing emotional and material support to the marginal communities of the country. Their efforts have been of tremendous help, especially to the poor, destitute and underprivileged.

