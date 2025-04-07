NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7: DOT School of Design, one of the top design colleges in the city, fostering innovation in design education, organised IDEA'25, South India's first student-led design conference that brought together over hundreds of student participants and industry professionals. Held on March 21 and 22, the event provided a platform for young designers to present their work to industry leaders.

IDEA'25 witnessed about 25 new product displays, 50 design process exhibits, and 20 novel business model pitches, reflecting students' problem-solving abilities and creative approaches to design challenges. It also featured insightful panel discussions, interactive masterclasses, and an engaging Design Sprint, where students explored real-world applications of design thinking.

IDEA'25 attracted the participation of 100 notable industry professionals, including Chandrashekar Kupperi, Founder, Anova, Architect SSR, founder, DeHub, Vijay Kapoor, CEO, Derby, Sultan Refai, Co-founder, Super Lyf, Vinay Priyadarshan, Into Designs, Ms. Nivedha Shankar, Co-founder, The Mind and Company, and Nithin Alexander (Founder, Entrepreneurs of Madras). Experts from StartupTN, Avirnonix, Lollypop Design, and DQ Labs also shared valuable insights, emphasising the role of design in today's evolving industries.

The event also marked the announcement of StartupTN, an entrepreneurship facilitation wing of the Government of Tamil Nadu, setting up a pre-incubation center at DOT's premises in Ambattur. This initiative will give students a direct path to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

In his comments, AR R Raammnath, Chairman of DOT School of Design, said, "Our goal is to create a learning environment where students don't just acquire knowledge but also get the opportunity to apply it in real-world scenarios. IDEA'25 was designed to kindle their curiosity, encourage them to think beyond the classroom, and push the boundaries of design innovation. By interacting with industry leaders, presenting their ideas, and receiving direct feedback, students gain the confidence and exposure needed to shape their future careers. Events like these are a testament to our commitment to going the extra mile in providing students with platforms that prepare them for the dynamic world of design and entrepreneurship."

Rizvi Manzavalli, Head of Department, Industrial Design, said, "IDEA'25 was envisioned as more than just a design conference. It was a movement to showcase student potential, bridge the gap between academia and industry, and create a space where young designers could confidently present their ideas to the world. The theme of Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship, and Academics was carefully chosen to reflect the diverse yet interconnected aspects of design education. Through this event, we wanted students to understand that design is not just about aesthetics; it is about problem-solving, storytelling, and creating impact. IDEA'25 proved that when students are given the right platform, they can push boundaries, challenge conventions, and offer fresh perspectives that the industry truly values."

He added that each sub-event was curated with a specific purpose in mind. The Design Sprint allowed students to engage in rapid ideation and execution, giving them firsthand experience in tackling real-world design challenges. The product displays and design process exhibits were a testament to the students' creativity and their ability to transform concepts into tangible solutions. The business pitch sessions helped them step into the entrepreneurial mindset, where they had to think about scalability, market positioning, and value creation. These experiences not only deepened their understanding of design but also helped them develop confidence in their abilities.

Some of the notable projects that garnered attention from the industry professionals included: Thoolisai, Origamat for Kids, and sustainable fashion innovations. The Become HQ session on job opportunities and discussions on integrating AI into design workflows were among the highlights of the event.

DOT School of Design is redefining creative education with industry-driven programs and hands-on learning. Offering Bachelor of Design (B.DES) specializations in Fashion, Industrial, Communication, and Interior design, the institution equips students with industry-ready skills. For advanced learners, the Master of Design (M.DES) program provides expertise in Interior and Furniture Design, Industrial Design, and Communication Design. The institute also offers UG and PG diploma programs in Fashion Design and UI/UX, catering to those looking to upskill or transition into new creative domains. With a curriculum led by industry experts, students gain practical hands-on-learning experience, design thinking, and real-world exposure. As a hub for aspiring designers, DOT School of Design continues to nurture talent, turning creativity into successful careers through expert mentorship and cutting-edge facilities.

