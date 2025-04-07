CSK vs KKR Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2025 in what promises to be a fascinating showdown. Read below to check how to purchase CSK vs KKR tickets.

Cricket Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2025 11:45 AM IST
CSK vs KKR Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?
CSK vs KKR (Photo credit: Instagram @IPL)

How can you purchase CSK vs KKR tickets in IPL 2025? It seems to be a question buzzing in the minds of eager fans trying hard to get their hands on tickets for Chennai Super Kings' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11 and the CSK vs KKR clash is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has not had a good IPL 2025 campaign so far, losing three out of four matches so far and languishing in the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. As a matter of fact, all three of their losses have come in back-to-back matches after a winning start and at the moment, nothing seems to be right about their performance in all three departments. Meanwhile, you can read below to find out how to purchase CSK vs KKR tickets. MS Dhoni Talks About His Retirement from IPL, CSK Legend Says 'Nahi Yaar Abhi Toh Nahi' (Watch Video).

CSK will have their fourth home game of IPL 2025 when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR in contrast, have managed two wins in four matches and is expected to enter 'Anbuden' with a bit of confidence going by the form of these teams in IPL 2025. CSK however can take inspiration from the fact that they beat KKR the last time these two teams met in the IPL, which was in 2024.

How to Buy CSK vs KKR Tickets in IPL 2025?

The craze around the CSK vs KKR tickets for the IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium seems to be skyrocketing. The CSK vs KKR tickets are available on the District by Zomato app and website and fans can tune in to that platform to grab their passes for the IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On April 7, Chennai Super Kings announced on their social media handles that the CSK vs KKR tickets are live for sale and fans wasted no time rushing to the District by Zomato platform to have their tickets. While some fans were able to purchase their CSK vs KKR tickets, others had to experience long wait times.  Game-Changing Effort: Varun Aaron Praises Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Vaibhav Arora’s Spell Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

The CSK vs KKR ticket prices start from Rs 4,000. The CSK vs KKR rivalry has always produced some fascinating contests in the IPL over the years. KKR memorably had won their first IPL title beating CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium back in 2012 and preventing what would have been a hat-trick of IPL wins for MS Dhoni's men.

