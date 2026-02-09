PNN

New Delhi [India], February 9: There was a time when a serious heart problem in Punjab often meant leaving home behind and travelling to distant cities such as Delhi or Chandigarh in search of specialised cardiac treatment. For many families, the journey itself became part of the illness. Apart from the medical crisis, patients and their caregivers struggled with long travel, accommodation expenses, and the uncertainty of treatment far from home.

BBC Heart Care was born from a resolve to change that reality by bringing advanced heart care closer to patients in Punjab. Building on that vision, Capitol Hospital took the initiative further by establishing a comprehensive multi-super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar. The aim was clear: to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible under one roof, without forcing patients to travel long distances away from their families and livelihoods. Conceived as a natural extension of the legacy of BBC Heart Care, the institution was built on a simple yet enduring promise--that advanced medical care should be available closer to home, without compromise on ethics, affordability, or compassion.

At the heart of this promise stands Dr C.S. Pruthi, a senior cardiologist whose career has been shaped not only by clinical excellence but also by his first-hand experience of patients struggling as much with access and cost as with disease itself. For more than four decades, his work has steadily influenced the delivery of healthcare across Punjab and neighbouring regions.

Dr Pruthi's medical journey began in 1983 at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital, at a time when organised healthcare infrastructure in Punjab was still evolving. By introducing ambulatory medical services alongside in-patient care, he helped establish a system that encouraged early diagnosis and intervention--often before illness reached a critical stage. This reflected a belief that would define his professional life: healthcare must reach patients before desperation does.

That belief took a decisive form with the establishment of the region's first Cath Lab and Open-Heart Surgery Centre at BBC Heart Care Hospital in Jalandhar. For families across Punjab, this development represented the possibility of life-saving cardiac procedures without travelling hundreds of kilometres. When the hospital was inaugurated in January 1996 by the Late DrManmohan Singh, then Finance Minister of India, it marked not only an institutional milestone but also a shift in confidence and trust for patients seeking advanced cardiac care within the state.

Years later, the same commitment found renewed expression in Capitol Hospital, founded by Dr. Pruthi in 2014. Envisioned as a modern multi-super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar, it was built on the principle that advanced medical technology and humane care must go hand in hand. Today, as a NABH- and NABL-accredited hospital, Capitol Hospital is recognised for structured clinical governance, advanced diagnostics, and multidisciplinary expertise. Its true strength, however, lies in the trust it has earned among patients and families.

From cardiology and oncology to trauma and orthopaedics including joint replacements, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, and critical care, the hospital's growth has been steady and purposeful. Capitol Hospital has also expanded its services to include renal transplantation, further strengthening its role in delivering advanced and life-saving treatment within Punjab. The focus has never been on scale alone, but on providing care that is safe, evidence-based, transparent, and understandable--treatment that patients can trust and afford.

Even after decades in medical practice, DrPruthi continues to look ahead. A new 100-bed multi-specialty hospital in the Malwa-Moga region is planned to open in March 2026, followed by upcoming healthcare facilities in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. Each expansion reflects the same belief that shaped his earliest work--that quality healthcare should not be limited by geography.

Carrying this vision forward is DrHarnoor Singh Pruthi, Medical Director of Capitol Hospital. Representing the next generation of leadership, he is closely involved in strengthening clinical systems, integrating modern healthcare technologies, and improving patient experience. While embracing innovation, he remains firmly anchored to the values laid down by his father--compassion, ethical medical practice, and respect for patient dignity.

Together, this father-and-son leadership reflects continuity in its truest sense. Dr C.S. Pruthi's legacy is defined not only by the hospitals he has built but by the culture he has nurtured--one where medical excellence is inseparable from empathy, and where patients come not only for treatment but also for reassurance, trust, and hope.

