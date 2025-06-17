VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: In a spiritually uplifting and joyous ceremony at the Sri Sri Academy in Kolkata, veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and Sanatan thought leader Dr. Dinesh Shahra unveiled his latest literary work, Sanatan Avatar. The book is a heartfelt tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reflecting Dr. Shahra's transformative spiritual journey under Gurudev's guidance.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of esteemed followers of Gurudev, including Shri Uday Banerjee, Shri Alok Beriwala, Shri Dwaipayan Ghosh, and Shri Krishna Roy, alongside numerous dedicated volunteers and devotees of the Art of Living Foundation.

Dr. Shahra was warmly welcomed by Swami Shraddhanand ji, whose leadership and humility have made the Kolkata centre a thriving sanctuary of seva, sadhana, and spiritual transformation in the heart of the City of Joy.

In his address, Swami Shraddhanand ji reflected on the essence of the book, "Sanatan Avatar beautifully encapsulates Gurudev's core teachings -- that joy is our nature and giving is living. Dr. Shahra's work is a testament to the eternal relevance of Sanatan values and Gurudev's universal message. In today's turbulent world, this book offers strength, stillness, and clarity", he stated.

Deeply moved by the energy and devotion at the centre, Dr. Shahra expressed his admiration for the volunteers and said, "The spirit of selfless service here is truly inspiring. Every volunteer embodies the living flame of seva kindled by Gurudev. Swami Shraddhanand ji's unwavering surrender and humility are what make this centre a beacon of inner transformation."

The evening was infused with the soulful vibrations of satsang, bhajans, and kirtans, reflecting the deep-rooted musical and devotional spirit of Sanatan Dharma. Dr. Shahra, who considers music as a powerful medium for inner healing and awakening, also reiterated his commitment to Sanatan Sangeet Bharat, an initiative dedicated to promoting spiritual music rooted in Sanatan values.

The gathering also celebrated the timeless ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one family -- a principle that lies at the heart of Dr. Shahra's philosophy and Gurudev's global mission of unity, peace, and collective well-being.

As the ceremony concluded, Dr. Shahra reaffirmed his devotion to Gurudev's vision stating, "Sanatan Avatar is my humble offering to Gurudev and his timeless mission -- to foster a world anchored in peace, joy, and stress-free living. I remain committed to being an instrument in spreading this divine message."

