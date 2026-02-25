Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held talks with Nishimura Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo.

Yogi Adityanath's and Nishimura's talks focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations.

Also Read | Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? The Chanel Model and British Vogue Cover Girl Praised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Met Mr. NISHIMURA Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo, today. Held meaningful discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations, with focus on institutional engagement, economic collaboration and greater people to people exchanges."

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026653575989080140?s=20

Also Read | South Korea Jeju Island Controversy: India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video.

"Held meaningful discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations, with focus on institutional engagement, economic collaboration and greater people to people exchanges. Highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rapid economic growth, progressive industrial policies and commitment to providing a conducive ecosystem for global investors, and emphasised Japan's important role in our development journey. Mr. NISHIMURA appreciated the transformation underway in Uttar Pradesh and expressed his commitment to further advancing UP-Japan ties."

Nishimura said that UP and Yamanashi Prefecture are collaborating on green hydrogen.

In a post on X, he said, "Uttar Pradesh (UP), India's most populous state, had its Chief Minister Yogi visit Japan, where he held discussions as the chairman of the parliamentary league. UP State and Yamanashi Prefecture are collaborating on green hydrogen, and with Governor Koji Nagasaki of Yamanashi Prefecture also in attendance, they agreed to work together to further develop Japan-India relations, with this regional exchange and collaboration serving as a model."

https://x.com/nishy03/status/2026643623908094130?s=20

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

In a post on X, the embassy stated that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in various fields.

The embassy highlighted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a strong foundation for enhancing bilateral ties and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership.

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2026589790112542848?s=20

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between UP and Japan in various fields. India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides the strong foundation for enhancing bilateral ties on all fronts and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership."

CM Yogi visited Singapore from February 23- 24 and will be in Japan from February 25-26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)