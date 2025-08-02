VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2: In a warm and significant meeting, noted industrialist, philanthropist, and author Dr. Dinesh Shahra presented his latest spiritual offering, Sanatan Avatar, to Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The book is a heartfelt tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visionary spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, whose teachings continue to touch millions across the globe.

Naidu, who penned the foreword to Sanatan Avatar, shares a deep personal bond with Gurudev and commended Dr. Shahra's efforts in capturing the essence of Sanatan Dharma through the lens of Gurudev's teachings.

"Gurudev's wisdom is universal and deeply rooted in the civilizational ethos of Bharat," Naidu remarked. "I'm pleased to see Dr. Shahra's vision come to life through this book, which will inspire generations to come."

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Dr. Shahra said, "Naidu ji is a true embodiment of India's cultural values and a symbol of selfless public service rooted in Dharma. His support adds immense value to this humble offering in honour of Gurudev's life and message."

He further shared that Sanatan Avatar is not merely a biographical tribute but a movement for inner revival--a call to integrate timeless Sanatan values into modern-day leadership, governance, environmental consciousness, and personal well-being.

"In an age of speed and uncertainty, the principles of Sanatan Dharma--like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, inclusivity, and world peace--can offer a transformative framework for India's spiritual, cultural, and sustainable growth," Dr. Shahra emphasized.

Sanatan Avatar is now available across major platforms and is receiving a warm response from spiritual seekers, thought leaders, and youth across the country.

With this initiative, Dr. Shahra reaffirms his commitment to fostering a spiritually awakened and culturally grounded Bharat -- where ancient wisdom meets modern relevance, creating a path of harmony, growth, and inner transformation.

