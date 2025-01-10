PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: On January 4, 2025, the grand launch of the book Veera Savarkar Oru Kalagakaaranin Kathai, authored by Dr. S.G. Suryah, BJP State Secretary, took place in Chennai. The event, organized by the Chennai Citizens' Forum, began at 4 PM at Krishna Gana Sabha in T. Nagar and aimed to raise awareness about the life and contributions of Veer Savarkar.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz India To Unveil 8 New Models in 2025 After Registering Highest-Ever Sales With 19,565 Units in Country in 2024.

The book was officially released by B.L. Santosh, the General Secretary of BJP's National Organization, who not only presided over the event but also inspired the creation of this work. The launch ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including BJP State President Annamalai, BJP Women's Wing National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, and senior journalists Rangaraj Pandey and Kolaakala Srinivas.

About Dr. S.G. Suryah

Also Read | Y/ Project Officially Shuts Down: Paris Fashion Label Ceases Its Operations After 14 Years in the Industry.

Dr. S.G. Suryah, a dynamic individual with expertise as a startup businessman, politician, and corporate lawyer, ventured into the literary world with this remarkable book. He is the grandson of Tirukovilur Sundaram, one of the founders of BJP Tamil Nadu in 1980, and has continued his grandfather's legacy with distinction. In 2022, he was appointed BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary, where he led numerous welfare initiatives, particularly focusing on youth and students. His exceptional contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic earned widespread recognition from the party leadership.

Referring to his book, Suryah claimed that there is a common misconception regarding Veer Savarkar, by saying," Some of the people consider Savarkar as a Hindu fanatic. In fact, he is an atheist and a reformer. In this book, I seek to reveal some unknown aspects of his biography and philosophy". Besides the politics, Dr. Suryah also actively participates in social activities and running a charity called Namo Vasavi Foundation. He has also impacted thousands of lives positively through his initiatives like NaMo Meal which provides meals to the poor and NaMo Gurukulam which helps in education of poor children. Most importantly, under the project Karka Kasadara, he is sponsoring education for more than five hundred children in South Chennai. The launching of this book is above all, a political moment, for it uncovers the life and works of Veer Savarkar and his contributions and parallelly, showcases Dr. Suryah's gestures towards literature and society.

Beyond his political career, Dr. S.G. Suryah has made significant contributions to social welfare through his charitable work with the Namo Vasavi Foundation. He is deeply committed to improving the lives of marginalized communities, particularly through education and basic needs. One of his key initiatives, NaMo Meal, provides meals to the underprivileged, ensuring that food insecurity does not affect those in need. Another notable project, NaMo Gurukulam, focuses on supporting the education of economically disadvantaged children, offering them opportunities to pursue their academic dreams despite financial challenges. Dr. Suryah's dedication to the future of underprivileged children is further demonstrated by his current funding of the education of over 500 children in South Chennai under the initiative Karka Kasadara. His philanthropic work reflects his belief in empowering individuals through education and providing essential resources to build a more equitable society, making a lasting impact on the community beyond his political engagements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)