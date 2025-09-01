PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 1: In a remarkable step toward globalizing quality healthcare, Dr. Tarak Patel, an accomplished Spine Surgeon in Ahmedabad, has been leading a strong medical collaboration between India and Africa. Over the past year, Dr. Tarak has visited several African countries, engaging with physiotherapists and orthopedic doctors to develop a collaborative ecosystem that facilitates seamless care for spine patients from the African region.

At the heart of this initiative is Indospine Hospital, the city's leading spine care destination, and the first spine center in Ahmedabad to install the O2 O-Arm with navigation system--a cutting-edge 3D imaging technology that brings unmatched precision in spinal surgeries. The hospital is also equipped with advanced microscopic spine surgery tools and neuromonitoring systems, ensuring maximum safety and accuracy during complex procedures.

With an increasing number of African patients choosing Indospine for their treatment, Ahmedabad is quickly becoming a trusted hub for spine care. Dr. Tarak's proactive engagement with local medical communities abroad not only builds trust but also ensures that patients receive consistent pre- and post-operative care even after returning home.

Recognized as one of the top Spine Surgeons in India, Dr. Tarak believes in personalized and minimally invasive treatment strategies that prioritize long-term mobility and recovery. His work has brought recognition to Indospine as a premier Spine Hospital in Ahmedabad, known for its ethical approach, world-class technology, and patient-first care.

"Our aim is not just to perform surgeries but to build a complete care ecosystem for international patients. With growing trust from African patients and collaboration from local doctors, we are witnessing a significant shift toward global, ethical, and accessible spine care," said Dr. Tarak.

For patients seeking safe, modern, and effective spine treatments, Indospine Hospital offers a complete journey--from diagnosis to rehabilitation--with specialized international patient support.

