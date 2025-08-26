VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26: dsm-firmenich, a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces the inauguration of its newly-expanded seasoning plant in Kerala, as well as its breaking ground in a cutting-edge greenfield Taste manufacturing plant in Gujarat. Together, these projects represent an estimated investment of EUR70 million, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to scaling local manufacturing, accelerating flavor innovation, and nurturing regional talent. Once operational, both sites will enhance dsm-firmenich's capacity to serve customers in India and throughout Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fueling flavor innovation in Kerala

As dsm-firmenich's primary global hub for seasonings, the expanded Thuravoor plant in Kerala will exclusively produce ethylene oxide (EtO)-free seasonings--an eco-friendly, pioneering solution that anticipates regulatory shifts and advances clean-label innovation. From October 2025, the expansion will add 15,000 metric tons of new capacity, enabling faster speed-to-market and more tailored seasoning solutions for Asia and the Middle East.

This growth strengthens the company's ability to meet rising demand for sustainable, high-quality seasonings and will create 150 new local jobs.

Gujarat: Breaking ground on a future-focused flavor plant

In Gujarat 's Vadodara district, dsm-firmenich is investing around EUR55 million in a 56,000 sqm greenfield Taste plant. Designed to deliver both sweet and savory flavors, through liquid compounding, dry blending, and encapsulation, the site will produce 15,000 metric tons annually and create over 200 jobs once operational in Q4 2027. The facility will feature advanced green drying and agile encapsulation systems, automated packaging lines, and a dedicated quality-control lab, with a focus on high-growth categories such as beverages and sweet goods.

Maurizio Clementi, Executive Vice President, Taste, dsm-firmenich comments: "Our strategic investment in these two projects is a powerful statement of our long-term vision for India. Both will fuel market growth, elevate innovation in taste, texture and health, and strengthen our collaboration with customers to deliver differentiated solutions. We're not just adding capacity--we're significantly expanding our capabilities to anticipate evolving consumer and partner needs."

Rahul Jalan, President, India, dsm-firmenich adds: "India's culinary richness, customer proximity, culture of innovation, and skilled talent make it a key growth hub for dsm-firmenich. Our manufacturing investments will boost local supply chains, create jobs, and bring world-class technology closer to customers--advancing people, innovation, and sustainable growth while enabling a rapid response to market shifts."

In Kerala, senior leaders--including Maurizio Clementi, Executive Vice President, Taste, and Rahul Jalan, President, India--joined employees and executives for the inauguration ceremony. The event was also attended by Mr. Juan Pedro Schmid, Counsellor and Head of the Economic, Trade, and Finance Section, Embassy of Switzerland in India and Bhutan. Later this month, the company will host a ceremonial ground-breaking in Vadodara to mark the start of construction for its new greenfield plant.

Sustainability at the core

Sustainability is integral to both projects, as they reflect dsm-firmenich's global environmental ethos. The Thuravoor facility is powered entirely by renewable electricity, employs advanced water conservation measures, and is optimized for operational efficiency and safety. Localizing production also helps customers reduce their Scope 3 emissions through more streamlined logistics. The Vadodara facility will be constructed with similar sustainability measures, supporting the company's broader energy transition and carbon reduction goals.

