Dubai [UAE], September 10: On September 6, 2025, Dubai's Biggest Property Expo took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, organized by NKN Media. The event, inaugurated by Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, joined by Bollywood luminaries Arbaaz Khan and Salman Yusuff Khan, showcased Dubai's thriving real estate market, drawing investors, industry professionals.

Ankur Aggarwal, a former Chartered Accountant from Delhi, has led BNW Developments to prominence by combining sustainable innovation with modern architecture. His vision emphasizes creating properties that serve as both landmarks and investment opportunities. At the expo, he described Dubai as "not just a market, but a revolution," highlighting its potential for global investors. "At BNW Developments, we're not just shaping skylines; we're sculpting the future of wealth creation."

The expo featured over 50 exhibitors, presenting a range of investment options such as off-plan properties, golden visa benefits, and annual returns of 10-15%. Attendees explored BNW Developments' portfolio, which included luxury villas and technologically advanced towers, reflecting Dubai's position as a leading destination for real estate investment.

The event combined business with high-profile appeal, leveraging the presence of Bollywood personalities to attract a diverse audience. By its conclusion, the expo had strengthened Dubai's role as a hub for global real estate, creating new opportunities for cross-continental investment and collaboration. Ankur Aggarwal's leadership highlighted a focus on building sustainable, high-value properties that contribute to Dubai's long-term growth.

