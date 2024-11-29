VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: Sivida by Starck is Duravit's first washing-area range with mineral cast material washbasins and bathroom furniture designed by Philippe Starck. The perfectly balanced combination of gentle and precisely defined elements with a range of color options creates a foundation for individually styled bathrooms with characteristic details.

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Private School in Rohini Receives Bomb Threat Email Day After Low-Intensity Blast in Prashant Vihar.

"Sivida is unique. It is a very essential design but with the colorful twist of life. Pale green, white and dark grey, available to create duo combinations that fit all environments. Elegant, joyful and functional, Sivida is the new collection for our everyday life", explained Philippe Starck.

On trend: mineral cast material

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, November 29: Roman Reigns-CM Punk Faceoff; Jacob Fatu vs Jey Uso in Men's War Games Advantage Match, Cody Rhodes to Take on Carmelo Hayes and Other Matches on Friday Night SmackDown.

Sivida is made using DuroCast®, a mineral cast material that is becoming increasingly popular in the bathroom thanks to its velvety look and feel. The robust and durable material with a non-porous surface is especially easy to clean, making it suitable for use in the private bathroom or guest toilet as well as in the commercial sector. The vanity tops at the side of the washing-area solutions are especially practical for day-to-day use: the elegantly shaped round or angular above-counter basins rest on precisely shaped consoles. Because both elements are made from the identical DuroCast® material, combining them creates a seemingly unified whole. Alternatively, a furniture washbasin in White Satin Matt is available. The above-counter basin and console come in other attractive colors, with Matt Dark Green or Matt Pale Green to choose from. A special feature is the concept of two-tonality: the basins are optionally available with a white interior or exterior to create a special highlight.

Sleekness with star(ck) quality

The gentle aesthetic of cast mineral basins comes up against the straight lines of the furniture to create a harmonious connection. Extraordinary washing areas can be created thanks to the balanced color palette: from subtle tone-in-tone solutions right up to high-contrast applications - the combination options are almost limitless. Metal elements such as a handle, towel holder, or furniture feet, optionally available in Chrome or Diamond Black, accentuate the unique look of Sivida by Starck. The matching mirror with candle-like luminaries arranged on the side and optional practical shelf again echoes the metal and furniture surfaces and is the perfect finishing touch to the washing area. Internal dividers for drawers, which can also be added later, enhance tidiness in the bathroom, while tall cabinets offer additional storage space for towels and toiletries.

Philippe Starck

Philippe Starck, world famous creator with a wealth of inventive ideas, is always focused on the essential, his vision: that creation, whatever form it takes, must improve the lives of as many people as possible. This philosophy has made him a pioneer and a central figure of the "democratic design" concept.

By employing his prolific work across all domains, from everyday products (furniture, a citrus squeezer, electric bikes, an individual wind turbine), to architecture (hotels, restaurants that aspire to be stimulating places) and naval and spatial engineering (mega yachts, habitation module for private space tourism), he continually pushes the boundaries and requirements of design, becoming one of the most visionary and renowned creators of the international contemporary scene.

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of over 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers. Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in more than 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)