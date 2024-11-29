Ahead of the upcoming PLE event – WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024, where many matches are already booked, fans will witness some live action featuring Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso. Also, main event participants CM Punk and Roman Reigns will have a faceoff – with the former Head of the Table looking for some answers. There will be a title tournament match in the women’s division where Michin, Piper Niven and Lash Legend will battle for the US title. Check out WWE SmackDown matches tonight below. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 Possible Results: Will Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline Fall to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline? Feasible Outcome of Gunther's Title Match against Damian Priest; See More Such PLE Matches Predictions.

Roman Reigns-CM Punk Faceoff

Roman Reigns’ Bloodline aka OG Bloodline finally found the fifth member for the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024. CM Punk was a surprise addition to the group courtesy of Paul Heyman. Wiseman’s entry and addition of CM Punk elevated OG Bloodline’s chances in the War Games but Roman Reigns is looking for some answers.

He will have a faceoff with CM Punk and seek the reasons why Punk joined the team. Paul Heyman might also be present at a time which could even spice up the ‘meet’. Heyman, who was away from the action for months could also reveal reasons for distancing himself from the ‘OG Bloodline’

Jacob Fatu vs Jey Uso in Men’s War Games Advantage Match

Jacob Fatu has been the powerhouse of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline and he will be against Jey Uso ahead of the five v five main event in the WWE Survivor Series War Games. Fatu, who terrorized the WWE universe with his sheer power and destructive nature might have an advantage in the match, but Jey Uso is a clever and experienced wrestler who would seize an opportunity to give his side an advantage in the PLE main event.

Jacob Fatu vs Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown

Cody Rhodes vs Carmelo Hayes

Cody Rhodes had a very heated confrontation with Kevin Owens on SmackDown’s last edition. Even after the segment, The Undisputed WWE Champion got into a heated scuffle with Carmelo Hayes. Ttory line would continue this week also and we might see KO enter the battle seeking undue advantage for the Survivor Series matchup against Cody.WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Women’s US Title Tournament

As announced on SmackDown’s November 22 show, the third match of the WWE Women’s US title tournament will take place between Piper Niven, Michin and Lash Legend. Bayley and Chelsea Green won their matches to advance to the semifinals of the tournament while the winner of today’s three-way match will join them for the later stages of the segment.

