Dwello By JM Financial Launches First Ever Festive Offer with Assured Amazon Voucher up to Rs.1 Lakh on Home Purchases

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Dwello, one of India's leading tech driven real estate consulting platform, is adding to the festive cheer by launching an exciting festive bonanza for its home buyers. Under the scheme which aims to make home-buying even more rewarding, homebuyers will receive Amazon vouchers up to Rs.1 lakh based on property transaction value. Customers who will book homes in pre-approved projects by renowned developers on Dwello between August 27, 2025 and October 31, 2025 are eligible for this offer.

Dwello has already created a distinct identity in the market with competitive pricing and growing project portfolio. This lucrative offer presents another compelling reason to the homebuyers to book their dream homes in this festive season on Dwello across locations such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Customers can access the festive offer by exploring qualified projects on Dwello platform, engaging with the company's advisory team for site visits, completing bookings with requisite down payments, and submitting verification documentation for reward processing.

Commenting on the launch of the special festive offer, a company official said, "The festive season is the most auspicious and favourable time to buy a home. With our Festive Voucher program, homebuyers not only get access to the best projects and the most competitive prices, but also enjoy additional benefits that enhance their overall experience. At Dwello, we simplify the home buying journey, combining technology, transparency, and personalised assistance so that customers can invest with confidence and realise their dream of owning a home with added joy this festive season."

In line with its customer-first approach, Dwello adopts an unbiased, data-driven consulting that empowers customers to make well-informed decisions, putting the customer interests first in every transaction. Dwello has successfully positioned itself as a market innovator in India's evolving PropTech landscape, combining traditional real estate expertise with contemporary digital solutions.

On the Dwello website, customers can avail the offer by booking their dream homes from over 100 real estate projects qualified for the offer. The platform also curates the best prices for its customers powered by real time market data, historical decisions of many home buyers and inputs from industry experts. The festive offer leverages Dwello's extensive developer network and proprietary data analytics, drawn from over 14 lakh historical transactions, to ensure customers receive optimal market positioning alongside festive incentives.

To provide enhanced customer experience, Dwello offers a host of value-added services including complimentary site visit transportation services, data-driven market insights and comparative analysis, dedicated relationship management throughout transaction lifecycle and streamlined documentation and verification processes.

Customers can log in to www.dwello.in for complete program details and eligible project listings.

Dwello established in 2017, is the tech-driven real estate consulting division of JM Financial Products Limited, part of a leading financial services group with a 50-year legacy. Redefining how India buys homes, Dwello operates across key primary residential markets--Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR. With listings spanning over 17,775 residential projects and a proprietary database of 1.46 million+ transaction records across 12,500 developments, Dwello delivers data-backed insights that empower homebuyers. Dwello.in has over 1 Mn visitors per quarter. By integrating expert consulting, financing assistance, and real-time analytics, Dwello provides a transparent, end-to-end home buying experience built around trust and customer centricity.

For more information, please visit the website: dwello.in.

