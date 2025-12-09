New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced its association as the Official Travel Partner for the World Tennis League (WTL) 2025.

After enthralling audiences in the UAE for three seasons, the global tennis spectacle makes its highly anticipated India debut from December 17-20 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia New Alcohol Rule: Riyadh Lets Non-Muslim Foreigners With INR 12 Lakh Monthly Salary Buy Liquor, Check Details.

EaseMyTrip will oversee and manage the end-to-end travel and logistics requirements for players, teams, and officials, ensuring seamless coordination and premium travel support.

This edition of WTL brings together an exceptional line-up of tennis talent, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Denis Shapovalov, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk.

Also Read | Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Suffers Serious Ankle Injury on Sets of His Upcoming Film, Undergoes Three-Hour Surgery After Action Sequence Mishap.

With tennis on the rise in the country, WTL has also added India's standout performers like Yuki Bhambri, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh to the mix.

Speaking about the partnership, Nishant Pitti, Founder and CMD, EaseMyTrip, said, "We are delighted to partner with the World Tennis League as it makes its India debut. This is a landmark moment for India's sporting ecosystem, and we are proud to play an integral role in ensuring seamless, high-quality travel planning for world-class athletes arriving from around the world. Our association with WTL reinforces our commitment to elevate international sporting experiences in India through reliable, efficient and high-quality travel solutions."

Hemali Sharma, Co-Founder, World Tennis League, added, "WTL coming to India is a milestone for the sport, and working with a trusted partner like EaseMyTrip strengthens our promise of delivering a global-standard event. Their expertise in travel operations ensures every logistical detail is managed to perfection. We are thrilled to have them on board for this landmark edition."

With a perfect blend of competitive excellence, star power, and courtside entertainment, WTL aims to ignite a new passion for tennis nationwide.

EaseMyTrip's partnership further elevates the stature of the tournament, ensuring international athletes and stakeholders experience world-class travel convenience as Bengaluru prepares to host one of the most-awaited sporting events of the year, the company said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)