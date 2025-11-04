VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: In the heart of Jaipur, where the pink sandstone walls of ancient palaces gleam under the desert sun and the air hums with stories of royal intrigue, comes a murder mystery unlike any other--Echoes of Time: A Jaipur Murder Mystery by Dr Ramesh Pattni. This richly layered novel transports readers into a world where history, psychology, and destiny collide, weaving an intricate tale that traverses centuries, unearthing the dark undercurrents that run beneath India's royal grandeur.

At the centre of this haunting narrative is Dr. Anika Thakur, a forensic psychologist burdened by the disappearance of her brother, Yuvraj, two decades earlier. Her life takes a chilling turn when Inspector Rajesh Singh seeks her expertise to investigate a string of murders that defy logic and reason. Each killing is meticulously staged to replicate an execution scene from ancient Rajasthani miniature paintings--artworks that once chronicled the glory and bloodshed of royal courts. What initially appears to be the work of a deranged mind soon reveals itself as a meticulously orchestrated ritual rooted in centuries-old conspiracies.

The murders form a disturbing pattern that stretches across Jaipur's most iconic landmarks--the Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Jal Mahal, and Nahargarh--each site chosen with historical precision. As Anika and Singh piece together the evidence, they uncover references to a long-lost emblem known as the Seal of Truth and Justice, a symbol said to represent divine balance between truth and power. Their investigation begins to blur the boundaries between history and myth, as echoes from the past resurface with chilling resonance.

Anika's journey is not just one of professional duty but of personal reckoning. Her own family history is deeply entwined with the mystery she is unraveling. Her ancestor, Devesh Thakur, was executed in 1734 for a treason he did not commit--his death marking the beginning of a hidden conflict that has endured for generations. The past bleeds into the present as Anika learns that her brother Yuvraj's disappearance was not random; he had been researching the same conspiracy that now threatens her life. What she uncovers is a clandestine war between two ancient secret societies--the Custodians of the Seal, protectors of hidden truths, and the Wrathbearers, seekers of retribution through bloodshed.

The enigmatic antagonist, Aryan Singh Rathore, an exiled royal and the leader of the Wrathbearers, becomes the embodiment of vengeance and tragedy. Guided by cryptic prophecies and celestial alignments, he believes that through his series of ritual murders, he can restore a cosmic balance disrupted centuries ago. His vision, however, is not merely one of revenge but of revelation--the unveiling of secrets that could rewrite history itself. The line between justice and madness blurs as Anika races to stop a final act, ominously called "The Ultimate Sacrifice," which threatens to upend the legacy of Jaipur and the moral fabric of her own soul.

What makes Echoes of Time so compelling is not only its suspenseful plot but the depth of psychological and philosophical reflection that underpins it. Dr Ramesh Pattni, the author, brings to the story his profound understanding of the human psyche, spirituality, and the ancient wisdom traditions of India. A psychologist and theologian with a doctorate from the University of Oxford, Dr Pattni is a distinguished scholar whose research bridges classical Indian thought and modern psychological theory. His work on Patanjali's Yogasutra and Western positive psychology offers a unique perspective on consciousness, flow, and the nature of truth--concepts that pulse through every page of this novel.

The narrative delves deeply into existential questions about truth, memory, and destiny. Anika's character embodies the conflict between rationality and faith, science and myth, as she confronts both the ghosts of her past and the shadows of history. The novel's setting--the Pink City with its labyrinthine alleys, royal palaces, and timeless monuments--becomes more than just a backdrop; it acts as a living witness to the cycles of power, betrayal, and redemption that define human history. Dr Pattni paints Jaipur not merely as a place but as a symbol of continuity and decay, beauty and darkness coexisting through the ages.

In the broader context, Echoes of Time resonates with Dr Pattni's lifelong engagement with the integration of Eastern and Western psychological traditions. As a professor of psychology at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth and Professor Emeritus at the same institution, he has dedicated his career to creating dialogues between ancient Indian approaches to mental well-being and modern psychotherapy. His development of courses such as Indian Approaches to Psychotherapy and Yoga Psychology reflects his belief in the transformative potential of indigenous wisdom in contemporary life. He is also a practising Existential Psychotherapist helping individuals explore their life experiences and heal themselves through a dialogue about profound questions of human existence and meaning and purpose of life.

Beyond academia, Dr Pattni has played a significant role in interfaith and community work. His contributions as former Trustee and Vice President of the Chinmaya Mission UK, Trustee of the Hindu Education Board UK, Fellow of the International Centre for Sustainability UK, and former Co-Chair of the Hindu Christian Forum demonstrate his commitment to fostering understanding across traditions. His recognition with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty the Queen in 2020 for services to interfaith relations and community work stands as a testament to his lifelong dedication to unity and human values.

It is this deep humanity that infuses Echoes of Time with authenticity and emotional power. Beneath the intrigue of royal conspiracies and secret societies lies a profound meditation on the nature of truth and the cost of seeking it. The novel explores whether uncovering the past truly brings liberation or merely deepens the wounds it reveals. Anika's quest mirrors the eternal human struggle--to reconcile knowledge with faith, justice with mercy, and memory with forgiveness.

Echoes of Time is more than a murder mystery; it is an exploration of the psychological and spiritual echoes that reverberate through generations. Dr Ramesh Pattni's fusion of gripping storytelling with philosophical depth transforms the thriller into a tapestry of ideas and emotions that linger long after the final page. Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of Jaipur, it invites readers to question not only who committed the murders but also what truths we each conceal within the labyrinths of our own history.

