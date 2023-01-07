New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has filed a complaint against Raj Kumar Rana, Manav Bharti University and others in a case related to selling of fake degrees in the name of Manav Bharti University at Solan in Himachal Pradesh. The agency also said assets worth Rs 194 crore have already been attached provisionally in this case.

The case was filed before a Special Court Shimla in Himachal Pradesh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). The prosecution complaint was filed against 14 persons and two entities.

The investigating agency had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered at Dharampur Police Station, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, in the matter of a fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University, Solan.

According to a statement from the agency, investigations conducted revealed that the accused Raj Kumar Rana, with the help of other co-accused, sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University in Solan. It said funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire various movable and immovable assets across various states in his own name and in the name of family members and entities. (ANI)

