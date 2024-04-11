PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: Eesha Agrawal, a single mother from Chhattisgarh settled in Mumbai, emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Narifirst Jewel of India title in the Empress category. The trophy was presented by the dazzling Bollywood actress Malaika Arora.

Eesha's journey is a testament to resilience. After completing her LLM in Chhattisgarh, she stumbled upon the Nari First ad on Instagram, encouraged by her daughter to pursue her dreams. Balancing family responsibilities and work, Eesha persevered, proving that dreams have no limitations.

NariFirst's revolutionary Jewel of India Beauty Contest concluded on a luxurious Cordella Cruise, shattering conventional norms and celebrating the power of diversity and empowerment. Hosted by founders Aikta Sharma and Anshu Budhraja, the event redefined beauty standards by welcoming participants of all ages, heights, and weights.

This groundbreaking pageant, featuring 130 contestants from various backgrounds, provided transformative training, culminating in an unforgettable experience. Renowned choreographer Sandip Sopankar served as the Show Director, adding a touch of grandeur to the occasion.

The Nari First Jewel of India Beauty Contest stands as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment, setting a new paradigm for beauty pageantry. This event serves as an inspiration to women across India, urging them to chase their aspirations with unwavering determination.

