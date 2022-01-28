New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): For over 25 years, Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work, through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Sandeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer India at Egis said, "We at Egis in India are immensely proud to have been officially recognised as a Top Employer 2022. Our talent and people practices have been critical drivers for overall organizational growth. With our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are working to consistently improve employee value."

Suneel Wasan, Director, HR, Egis in India said, "It is a recognition of our agility, of our capacity to transform despite the health crisis, of the support we provide to our managers and more generally of our commitment to our employees. Despite the challenging year, we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the world, Egis in India has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to receive this prestigious award and wish to congratulate all other organisations that have been certified in their respective countries. In 2021, we stayed committed to our employees more than ever: flexible work policies; insurance, assisting employees and their families in maintaining their physical and mental wellbeing; investing in learning and development; evolving into an even more inclusive workplace; and continuing to attract the best and most diverse talent. This certification gave us the opportunity to conduct an in-depth study of our HR practices."

The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations based on the analysis and benchmark of their HR Practices. The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. More than 1,857 Top Employers have been certified and recognised in 123 countries/regions across five continents.

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

