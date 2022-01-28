Australia U19 team would lock horns with Pakistan's U19 side in the Super League Quarterfinal 3 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Friday. The match would be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a rousing nine-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, Pakistan would be mighty confident of their chances against Australia in this match. As a matter of fact, they are yet to face defeat in the competition. Australia on the other hand lost just one match in the group stage against Sri Lanka. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

What was fascinating about Pakistan's victory in their last game was the fact that their bowling attack was in red-hot form, dismissing PNG for just 50 runs. Australia meanwhile, would bank on the likes of Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill and Campbell Kellaway to give them a good start to their innings with the bat. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the match.

PAK vs AUS U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select matches and it is no surprise that Pakistan vs Australia U19 Super League Quarterfinal 3 match will be available on TV. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of the PAK U19 vs AUS U19 cricket match. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

PAK vs AUS U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as the official broadcaster, the Pakistan vs Australia U19 Super League Quarterfinal 3 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform. However, fans will have to buy a subscription to enjoy the services.

