VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: The eighth edition of Psych-ED, India's Largest Psychology Quiz for School Students, is back with a record-breaking participation. Organized by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences - Fortis Healthcare, the 2025 edition has garnered registrations from over 12,000 students, representing 900+ schools across 195+ cities in India as well as international schools.

Also Read | Perplexity AI Makes USD 34.5 Billion Offer To Buy Google Chrome Web Browser, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reacts.

The online preliminary round of Psych-ED 2025 was conducted on 7th August 2025, where the registered teams competed to qualify for the zonal finals. The zonal rounds will take place in six major cities across India, from 18th august 2025 to 25th August 2025.

The zonal rounds will bring together the top-performing teams from their respective regions for a dynamic on-ground quiz experience. Each round promises to be a platform for students to showcase their knowledge, teamwork and prompt thinking, while also promoting conversations around mental health and overall well-being. The Grand Finale will be held on 1st September 2025 at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, where the winner of the Zonal Finals will compete at the Grand Finale. The finale will not only test students' academic knowledge but also celebrate their enthusiasm for psychology and mental health advocacy.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz Sinks Hamad Medjedovic for 50th Win of 2025 in Cincinnati Open.

Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairperson - Fortis National Mental Health Program, remarked, "Psych-ED is more than just a quiz--it's a movement. The aim is to foster curiosity about psychology, empower students and promote mental health advocacy. We are inspired by the energy, curiosity and compassion of students across the country. Mental Health is a lesser discussed subject and the educational fraternity should come together to sensitize the younger minds."

Fortis National Mental Health Program has collaborated with GD Goenka University, Project CACA, Rupa publications and Adayu, a fortis group company for Psych-ED 2025. Over the years, Psych-ED has grown into a flagship national-level event, engaging schools from urban metros, small towns, and schools overseas creating an inclusive platform for learning and discussion. For more information, log into https://psych-ed.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)