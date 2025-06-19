Recognised globally: Ekya JP Nagar is among T4 Education's Top 10 World's Best Schools 2025 in the Innovation category for its design thinking and impact-driven curriculum

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Ekya School JP Nagar has made it to the Top 10 Most Innovative Schools in the World by the T4 Education World's Best School Prizes 2025, a prestigious global platform that honours schools driving exceptional impact in education. The recognition was announced today, 18th June, by T4 Education.

This recognition places Ekya Schools on the international stage for its pioneering integration of Design Thinking into K-12 education. By adopting this structured, problem-solving methodology, students have addressed real-world issues such as waste management, public health, and social inclusion.

We are truly honoured to receive this global recognition," said Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools. "Our mission has always been to empower learners with the mindset and skills to innovate and create meaningful impact."

Launched in 2011, Ekya's unique curriculum goes beyond conventional learning by blending academic rigour with real-world relevance. Through design challenges, interdisciplinary learning, and student-led initiatives, the school has built a culture of innovation that is both scalable and sustainable.

This recognition underscores Ekya's commitment to nurturing the thinkers, leaders, and changemakers of tomorrow.

