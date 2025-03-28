VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: Ela Reve, Delhi's first pure CVD lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has rapidly gained recognition for its unique blend of sustainability and luxury. Founded by Cherry Sahni, an acclaimed jewellery designer, and Raghav Sahni, a diamond grader and jewellery graduate from GIA, the brand has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds.

At the heart of the brand's operations lies its flagship store, nestled in the bustling Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. This stunning space offers customers the chance to explore the range of lab-grown diamond jewellery in a luxurious setting. The design of the store reflects the values of modern aesthetics and sustainability, where each piece on display is a testament to the brand's commitment to creating captivating, eco-conscious jewellery. It serves as the perfect destination for those seeking luxury that aligns with responsible consumption.

The collection is as diverse as it is beautiful, catering to a wide variety of tastes. From solitaries in all shapes and sizes to bold, contemporary designs, there's something for every jewellery lover. Celebrated jewellery designers Cherry Sahni & Rahul Luthra have collaborated to design the Lab-Grown Polki Collection, merging heritage with sustainability. Additionally, the gifting range makes this eco-luxury accessible to a broader audience, offering pieces that make luxury a reality without compromising on values.

This commitment to blending luxury with sustainability was on full display at a glittering event that brought together Delhi's creme de la creme. Entrepreneurs, top-tier fashion designers, and celebrated Bollywood personalities gathered to celebrate Ela Reve's fusion of timeless elegance and eco-conscious design. Each guest, recognized for their influence on fashion, style, and culture, wore couture that highlighted Ela Reve's exquisite jewellery, reinforcing the brand's prominence in the world of fine jewellery. The guest list included influential names like Bhavna Singh, Bhumika Bhal, Chandani Girdhar, Deeksha Mishra, Kriti DS, Meenakshi Dutt, Guneet Virdhi, each bringing their unique flair to the evening. The night, filled with live performances, Bollywood music, and an infectious festive spirit, celebrated not only Ela Reve's innovative designs but also the extraordinary individuals shaping the cultural landscape of Delhi, solidifying the brand's position as a leader in luxury jewellery with a strong commitment to sustainability.

As the demand for lab-grown diamonds continues to rise, Ela Reve is at the forefront of this shift, offering elegant, sustainable pieces that perfectly align with modern values. More and more consumers are choosing these gems for their ethical sourcing, environmental benefits, and the timeless beauty they offer. Ela Reve's leadership in this movement is evident, as they continue to redefine the jewellery landscape with collections that are as luxurious as they are responsible.

For more information about the collections or to explore the world of lab-grown diamonds, visit www.elareve.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @elareve.labgrowndiamonds. With an upcoming expansion to Gold Souk Mall in Gurugram, the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation, beauty, and sustainability, ensuring that every piece is a testament to elegance with a conscience.

