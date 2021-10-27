Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elan Group has partnered with BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd. - a premium construction, infrastructure and engineering company for the construction of its project - Elan Paradise.

Elan Group has awarded construction contract worth INR 62.15 crores to BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd. Located in the heart of Gurugram in Sector 50, Elan Paradise is a luxury retail project spread over 3.35 acres. It consists of high-end retail, food court, multiplex and terrace restaurant spaces.

Situated in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Nirvana Country - Gurugram, Elan Paradise is surrounded by a robust social infrastructure comprising premium residential projects, commercial spaces, educational institutions, and multinational firms. The design of this project, conceptualized by UHA London with ARCOP as architects, aims to enable generations to experience retail in a unique way.

The project is envisaged as a one-stop destination for shoppers, encompassing a mix of retail outlets, restaurants, food court, multiplex and interactive spaces. The construction of the project is likely to be completed by the year 2024.

"We are delighted to have tied-up with BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd. for our recently launched offering-Elan Paradise. The project has been conceptualized with a vision to offer a unique retail experience to our patrons. With an exemplary track record of delivering several large-scale projects, BL Kashyap & Sons has set a benchmark in the construction space," said Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group.

BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a publicly listed company is among the reputed construction companies in India delivering over 10 million sq. ft. of projects every year with more than 1200 employees. BLK specializes in undertaking major industrial, residential and commercial projects and has a pan-India presence. Some of its marquee projects include The Oberoi - Gurugram, JW Marriott Aerocity - New Delhi, One Horizon Centre - Gurugram, Select Citywalk Mall - New Delhi and Pathways School - Gurugram, among others.

"We are delighted to partner with Elan Group to execute the pathbreaking concept of Elan Paradise. This strategically-located project will indeed be a paradise for shoppers by amalgamating convenience, aesthetics and a curated experience," said Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

Other marquee projects of Elan Group include the recently launched Elan Empire, Elan Mercado, Elan Miracle, Elan Town Centre and Elan Epic.

Elan Group is the finest boutique real estate developer in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities and conveniences. Since its inception, the group has stood for - 'Building the Future' and looks forward to contributing to the growth of the real estate sector through ultra-luxury and cost-effective retail, commercial and hospitality projects.

Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualized on the under one roof' concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all the retail and entertainment needs.

