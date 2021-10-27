New Delhi, October 27: Gold on Wednesday, i.e. October 27, declined almost a week ahead of Diwali 2021 and Dhanteras. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December, the yellow metal price (22-carat) dipped to Rs 47,709 for 10 grams at 11:52 am on Wednesday. Similarly, the gold price declined in the international market, reported CNN News18. Spot gold slumped 0.2 percent at USD 1,788.66 per ounce till 1:7 am GMT. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is traded at Rs 48,130 per 10 grams in India. On Tuesday, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,270. On Wednesday, in Delhi, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,900, Rs 47,130 in Mumbai, Rs 47,400 in Kolkata and Rs 45,080 in Chennai. The price of 24-carat gold on October 27 in Delhi is 51,160, Rs 48,130 in Mumbai, Rs 50,100 in Kolkata and Rs 49,180 in Chennai. Silver also dropped by 0.30 percent to Rs 64,791 per kg on October 27.

Here Are Gold Prices In Various Cities of The Country:

Cities Price Of 22-Carat Gold Price Of 24-Carat Gold Delhi 46,900 51,160 Mumbai 47,130 48,130 Chennai 45,080 49,180 Kolkata 47,400 50,100

Notably, US gold futures also dropped 0.2 percent to USD 1,790.60, as per Reuters. The dollar behaves opposite to that of gold. It was increased by 0.21 percent in the previous session. US bonds also increased. Silver prices also dropped on Wednesday. According to experts, gold and silver prices may witness a downward trend.

