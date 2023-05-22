Santa Clara (California) [US], May 22 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Emagia is recognized as a visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Gartner says, "Market urgency to drive efficiency and speed up cash conversion continues to fuel CFO demand for a cloud-based integrated application for invoice-to-cash processes." "Integrated I2C applications manage customer invoicing, collections, customer payments, and cash applications in a single automated platform with predictive features."

Emagia AI-powered Enterprise Receivables Management System is a next-generation I2C cloud platform for mid to large global companies to modernize invoice-to-cash operations for hyper-efficiency and touchless operations using embedded AI, analytics, and automation. Emagia's platform includes Credit, Invoicing, Collections, Deductions, Cash Application, a Customer Payments Portal, and Advanced Analytics. We believe Emagia is recognized for its very advanced AI platform with digital assistant Gia in six different personas, which acts as a copilot for the I2C teams, accelerating their productivity, and improving cash flows from customers.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Gartner. We believe this recognition is for our bold vision, our continued AI innovations, and our rapid growth in customers and partners, demonstrating the momentum of our company. "We continue to be very focused on our commitment to empowering our customers to thrive in the AI age," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of Emagia

For over 15 years, Emagia has delivered a world-class performance in order-to-cash operations for global businesses and shared services, processing over $900B in receivables in 90+ countries and 25+ languages, with integrations with 170+ banks, 120+ financial systems, and global payments networks covering 135+currencies.

To access the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, by Tamara Shipley, Nisha Bhandare, Valeria Di Maso, May 2, 2023. 1

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

