Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, today announced that JPMorgan Chase has inaugurated its 1.1 msf built-to-suit office at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility, which has been designed to JPMorgan Chase’s world-class specifications is constructed on LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design), GOLD Building standards that redefines the workplace experience for its employees. Spread over 103 acres, Embassy TechVillage is a large-scale total business ecosystem with a marquee multinational occupier base that is located in one of India’s best-performing office markets. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Embassy Group, said, “We’re delighted to welcome JPMorgan Chase to Embassy TechVillage. This facility in India’s best business park is a fine home for the world’s largest bank. It’s also testament to how best-in-class office spaces are a must for best-of-breed talent that India provides and global corporations like JPMorgan Chase desire.” Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JPMorgan Chase, said, “This is a significant milestone for us and this new facility symbolizes our growth and our vision for the future. Bengaluru is home to some of the finest talent in the country and is an integral part of our global location footprint. With a focus on best-in-class technology, flexible and inclusive workspaces, holistic wellness and sustainability, the new campus is designed to transform the way we work, collaborate and innovate.” Aravind Maiya, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, “We’re proud to partner with JPMorgan Chase in their India growth journey. The delivery of this project post the pandemic and amidst significant global headwinds speaks to the resilience of Embassy REIT’s execution capabilities and our commitment to our occupiers. We wish JPMorgan Chase the very best and many happy years at Embassy TechVillage.” Recognised for its modern infrastructure, exceptional office spaces, and amenities, Embassy TechVillage is a LEED platinum-rated business park on operations and maintenance. The property also recently opened its sprawling 8-acre Central Garden, which includes one of the biggest sports zones in Bengaluru, multiple retail, F&B and break-out spaces. In addition, the upcoming 518-keys dual-branded Hilton Hotels will further add to the overall moat of the asset.

