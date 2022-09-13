New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/SRV): The future of work is different from what we have seen in the past. New roles have emerged and are adapting to the new organizational environments which is more networked, entrusted, mobile, team- based, project-based, collaborative, real-time, and fluid. The current challenge is not complicated, confusing, or overwhelming but it does require better and different ways to communicate, collaborate, and network. Having said this, Sapphire Connect, recently concluded the 3rd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 on the September 2, 2022 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, that was centered on the theme "Embracing Change & Transformation: Work, Workforce & Workplace". The event focused on the new pathways for information to be exchanged and lessons learnt, while organizations enable digital technologies.

By 2030, the environment of working will shift in the manner of how we communicate and collaborate, such as moving away from email and adopting more sophisticated digital tools. The 2020 pandemic had pushed organizations in adopting new ways of working and talking about the role of HR and how it has grown, Deepali Bhardwaj, Executive Director, Human Resources, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "The pandemic did make everyone realize that HR can be at the centre of the organizational ecosystem. HR has been that glue that has kept the organization going." Adding to this, Viekas Khokha, Head Of Human Resources (Leadership Team Member), Dhanuka Agritech, said, "I have seen a shift in HR. Our managers are talking about employee wellness, worklife balance and these things we had to force upon. I see a transformation and change in the thought process and technology has really worked for us at Dhanuka."

During a session on Putting together the talent puzzle: Redeploy, Upskill or Reskill, we had Mr. Daniel Chacko, Director HR, Ruder Finn Asia, who said, "A person who has spent more than 6-7 years in an organization have by themselves undergone a lot of upskilling it is only because culturally. The ones that are getting attracted now do have capabilities of what a senior manager has, they both are nimble on their feet, they are faster in their approaches. In fact, our objectives need to change after every 6 months."

They say a key differentiator for organisations is to prioritize holistic wellbeing of the employee. As the focus shifts to outcome, the focus on employees getting their entire self to work and delivering value will be critical. Dr Priyanka Dhepe, Senior Ergonomic Consultant, Godrej Interio, said, "In our recent research paper on Home Office and Beyond we found that in the post-pandemic phase we asked employees on what is important you'll while you're working and 82 per cent of Indian employees think that their job is a vital part of their identity. The 3 job aspects for Indian employees are good work-life balance, compensation, and learning & growth opportunities."

New employment models are going to drive the future that will create a win-win situation for both the employee and the organisation. Irrespective of whether it is to do with a change in role with additional responsibilities or leading more business verticals or businesses in different geographies or working from one's home country, the employers need to create life-work synergies with employee experience, connectedness, and compensation. Talking Sudhir Patro, Head - Corporate Sales, HCL Healthcare, said, "Everybody works for money, but the employees are ready to go the extra mile if the R&R is structures and stitched well. That's the difference between a business enterprise and employer of choice. At HCL healthcare we realised that as we go and tell other corporates that we are here to make your employees healthy, but charity starts from home so we should be healthy ourselves. So, we introduced green apple awards which is part of the R&R and talks about health transformation."

The conclave also organized Speed Connect an exclusive one-of-its-kind opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions who had the chance to meet from an extensive list of employment partners. The Speed Connect witnessed around 40+ Employment partners, 75+ Recruitment partners, 35+ Academic partners and 50+ MOU's at the event. Anirudh Narain, Regional HR Lead, Reliance Retail Consumer Brands, who attended as an Employment Partner said, "Absolutely amazing methodology to bridge the corporates, associates and campuses under one roof. The Speed Connect brings in a 10min efficient interaction which personally turned out to be quite productive for me. I had an amazing chance to get associated with so many campuses and recruiters which surely would help either side now and in near future."

Talking about the ReThink HR Conclave, Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, "We have seen a stark change in the relationship between employees and the workplace, organizations have to invest in helping people navigate through their vision for the hybrid workplace and any changes to the physical workspace. By adopting this change employers can seek balance productivity, well-being, and a sense of connection in the evolving future of work. This edition of the ReThink HR Conclave 2022 we highlighted the critical factors shaping the work-workforce-workplace of the future."

