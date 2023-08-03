SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 3: As the landscape of career choices expands exponentially, making the right decisions for our children's future can be a challenging task. However, there is a ray of hope for parents and students alike, as Emerald International School, located in Bangalore, continues to lead the way in career-oriented education, establishing itself as the best boarding school in India. The school's innovative career guidance program, LEAP, is setting the stage for students' career development journey and equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful future.

Also Read | Beer Tanning Trend EXPLAINED: Everything You Need To Know About This Insane TikTok Trend and Why You Should Stay Far Away From It.

The LEAP program at Emerald International School, designed for students from classes 6 to 12, is built on four fundamental pillars - Learn, Explore, Assess, and Prepare. This comprehensive framework ensures that students receive holistic guidance to excel in their chosen paths and make informed career decisions.

The Learn component of the program enlightens students about the ever-evolving career landscape. Emerald International School focuses on providing students with the psychological tools required for effective career decision-making, empowering them to pave their way to success.

Also Read | Teen Son Admits to Filming His Mother, Adult Star Andressa Urach’s XXX OnlyFans Content for Her and Says He’s ‘Not Ashamed’.

The Explore phase takes students on an exciting journey of discovering diverse career options. Through workshops, video lectures, and face-to-face interactions with professionals from over 100 domains, students gain invaluable insights. Emerald International School encourages students to ask questions, get inspired, and broaden their understanding of various careers, enabling them to make informed choices.

The Assess component of LEAP plays a pivotal role in students' career development. Through a comprehensive career assessment test, students' aptitudes, personalities, and interests are evaluated. The assessment dives deep into students' thinking patterns and generates a personalized report, serving as a guiding light for students and parents to explore the most suitable career paths available.

The Prepare phase ensures that students are well-equipped to excel in their chosen career paths. Emerald International School offers individualized career counseling, university shortlisting, and guidance on cracking relevant entrance exams based on the shortlisted career options. The school's tailored guidance and support pave the way for students' success in various fields, including engineering, medicine, architecture, design, law, and business management are just a few.

Beyond its career-oriented approach, Emerald International School places significant emphasis on students' overall growth and future success. The school fosters a well-rounded education by promoting academic excellence, sportsmanship, and life readiness. Nurturing talents, encouraging critical thinking, and developing character are key aspects of the school's ethos, creating an immersive environment for students' academic and personal growth.

In the boarding school setting, students at Emerald International School cultivate qualities of independence, resilience, and responsibility - essential traits for success in personal and professional spheres.

"As parents, we all want the best for our children's future. Emerald International School, recognized as the best boarding school in India, ensures that students receive the guidance and resources needed to make informed career decisions," said Ajay Kisshan Raj HD, The Chief Career Guide at Emerald International School.

Emerald International School's LEAP program is a testament to the institution's commitment to providing exceptional education and preparing students for a prosperous future. With the program's success stories already surfacing, the school continues to solidify its position as the beacon of career-oriented education in India.

For more information about Emerald International School and the LEAP program, please visit https://emeraldinternationalschool.co.in/

Emerald International School, based in Bangalore, is renowned for its commitment to providing top-quality education and fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, personally, and professionally. With a focus on career-oriented education, the school's LEAP program equips students with the necessary skills and guidance to make informed career decisions, setting them on a path towards a bright future.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)