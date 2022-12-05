New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/ATK): Privok, a highly rated wind turbine-based renewable energy company has launched its PVK token on the cryptocurrency market to raise funds.

More than 600K users have already registered for the company's services and a lot of crypto investors are having large sums of money invested in PVK tokens in anticipation of a significant return given the current green energy revolution.

Also Read | Under #G20India Presidency, Our Focus Would Be on Shared Priorities & Forging Win-win … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

PVK coins signify energy production and streamline the current global energy investment ecosystem. Sustainable energy producers will deal directly with green energy buyers through Privok's renewable energy ICO, increasing capital by selling more energy at below-market prices.

Investors can buy PVK tokens at discounted prices from Privok's official website privok.in till 9th January 2023 or until the tokens are listed on crypto exchanges. Once the Privok IEO is launched investors will have to purchase PVK tokens from the crypto exchanges at higher prices.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Coasts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry on December 8, Know What ‘Mandous’ Means.

Privok's CEO Paras Ajani has confirmed that they have already started the process of releasing their IEO on P2PB2B exchange tentatively by 10th January 2023. They are also planning to debut their IEO on popular crypto exchanges like Binance, MEXC, etc.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)