New Delhi [India], November 1: On the picturesque landscape of Ladakh, the remote village of Hanle witnessed an initiative of profound significance on 29 October - 'Let's Spread Warmth.' This transformative project, initiated by Royal Bikers (RB) and operationalized by Noora Aman Foundation (NAF), with generous support from Giesecke & Devrient MS India (G&D), has brought warmth and positive change in the lives of Hanle's residents by providing a warm and comfortable learning environment for the children of the region.

Empowering Education, Changing Futures

In a region characterized by extreme weather, high altitude, and isolation, 'Let's Spread Warmth' has installed a solar-powered room heating system in the school hostel. This system has created a comfortable learning environment, even during the harshest weather conditions, ensuring that children can pursue their education without the threat of dropping out due to the frigid climate. The consequences of this initiative extend far beyond warmth; it preserves precious resources, seizes opportunities, and fosters a brighter future.

Remarkable Organizers and Sponsors

'Let's Spread Warmth' project is a collaborative effort led by Royal Bikers (RB) and operationalized by Noora Aman Foundation (NAF).

Speaking about the project, Manish Bhaskar, Founder of Royal Bikers, and Rajendra Prasad, Co-founder of Royal Bikers, said "Understanding the challenges of Hanle's residents during our annual motorcycle trips, we recognized the need for better facilities to encourage school children to complete their education. Since 2019, we've been working towards assembling a sustainable heating system. We are grateful to our sponsors and the riding community who recognized the importance of this project and supported us, turning our vision into reality."

Noora Aman Foundation, led by Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Chairman, and Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, Founder, is actively involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting education, skill development, vocational training, and women's empowerment. Farooq expressed his delight during the inauguration, stating "We are delighted to be able to work on the 'Let's Spread Warmth' project, at the Govt. High School, Hanle, Ladakh. The unique initiative would provide a warm and comfortable learning environment for students in this cold and high-altitude region, ensuring their well-being and enhancing their educational experience."

Giesecke & Devrient MS India Pvt Ltd. was represented by Naresh Rao, Vice President. Their unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility shines brightly through their support for this initiative. G&D's generous sponsorship not only showcases their corporate ethos but also exemplifies their dedication to creating meaningful change in communities. Their belief in the transformative potential of education and their willingness to step forward and make a difference reflects a spirit that inspires many.

Empowering Hanle's Future

The 'Let's Spread Warmth' initiative underscores the importance of quality education and a comfortable learning environment for children in Hanle. With an alarmingly low literacy rate in the region, it is crucial to ensure that children have the opportunity to complete their education. This project serves as a beacon of hope for Hanle's future generation and the region's overall development.

As we strive to spread warmth, hope, and education in the cold deserts of Ladakh, this initiative showcases the tangible impact achieved through the collaborative efforts of Royal Bikers, Noora Aman Foundation, and Giesecke & Devrient MS India Pvt Ltd., reflecting their unwavering commitment to the betterment of Hanle's future.

Founded in 2003, Royal Bikers is not just a motorcycle riding group but a community deeply rooted in social responsibility. Their passion for Royal Enfield bikes is matched by their dedication to giving back. Through transformative journeys, they foster camaraderie and contribute meaningfully to society, embodying the spirit of responsible travel.

Established in 2019 by Sheikh Ajaz and Tahira Akhter, Noora Aman Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and dedicated to empowering marginalized communities. Their initiatives span education, skill development, women's empowerment, child protection, and livelihood programs in regions including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh UT, and Uttar Pradesh. The foundation envisions a democratic and equitable living environment for all, irrespective of economic and social status.

