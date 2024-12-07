NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7: Picture a future where aspirations meet the tools needed to bring them to life. The Art of Living Social Projects, inspired by the humanitarian vision of world-renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is making this vision come alive. Guided by Gurudev's profound belief that, "Youth are the backbone of our country, and they determine the country's development. They have to be competent enough to face challenges in life," The Art of Living's Skill Training Centres are more than learning hubs - they are catalysts of transformation. These centers equip individuals with the tools to achieve sustainable livelihoods, economic independence, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Gets Direct Entry Into Australian Open 2025, Will Play Fifth Grand Slam in a Row.

Empowered by Skill and Resilience

This mission came to life in the story of Kamesh Maurya, a 19 year old determined dreamer from Baknauri village, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite being the youngest of six siblings, Kamesh carried his family's hopes on his shoulders and embraced the challenge of offering a brighter future to them.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of CFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Kamesh's journey took a transformative turn when he enrolled in The Art of Livings' Mobile Repair Training Program, conducted in collaboration with Radico Khaitan. The three-month programme didn't just teach technical skills; it provided the confidence and resilience needed to drive ambitions into action. Guided by dedicated trainers like Gaurav Kumar, Kamesh mastered key skills, including software installation and IC repairs. He was thrilled to have met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Moradabad and credits Sudarshan Kriya for helping him stay calm and focused, enabling him to overcome challenges while pursuing his dreams.

Kamesh Turns His Vision into Reality

Immediately upon graduating, Kamesh proudly opened his own mobile repair shop in Baknauri on the 4th of December 2024 in his village of 18,000 households, where he sees vast potential. His optimism stretches beyond local earnings to the surrounding villages as well. For Kamesh, this isn't just a business. It's proof of what determination and the right guidance can achieve.

"I want to expand my shop and make my career in mobile repairing," Kamesh shares with determination. "I am deeply grateful to The Art of Living Social Projects and Radico Khaitan, whose support has made this possible."

Building Futures with Skill Development

The Art of Living Social Projects tackles unemployment and underemployment through skill development and entrepreneurship programmes. By collaborating with governments, corporates, and community organisations, these initiatives empower youth to break socio-economic barriers and contribute to national progress.

Their approach goes beyond technical training. With a focus on industry-ready skills, leadership development, and soft skills like teamwork and problem-solving, participants are equipped for success. These programmes also provide a second chance for those excluded from traditional education, enabling them to start small businesses and contribute to local economies.

Transforming 4,20,000+ Lives

With 103 centres across India, The Art of Living Social Projects has impacted over 4,20,000 young people, including 3,10,000+ rural beneficiaries; offering training in 48 unique job roles. These initiatives provide more than just certificates; they build confidence and resilience, creating a ripple effect that strengthens families, communities, and nations. Additionally, 7,500+ villages have been positively influenced by over 300 dedicated trainers.

Kamesh's story is a powerful reminder of how skill building programmes can change lives. With the right support and opportunities, young people like him can overcome obstacles and achieve their goals, proving that potential is everywhere - sometimes, all it takes is a little guidance.

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

Follow: www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp

Post: x.com/artofliving_sp

Message: www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)