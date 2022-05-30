New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Corporate spend management firm EnKash on Monday launched a card API suite that will enable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), banks, and Fintech firms to launch their own card in a hassle-free manner.

The new card application programme interface (API) suite called 'CardX' is designed to be developer-friendly and can enable multiple use cases of credit card, prepaid cards, and wallets, EnKash, a B2B fintech firm, said in a statement.

CardX comes with a complete card management suite and integrated functionalities such as real-time KYC solution, fraud and authorisation controls, reward management, multiple credit products like EMI, BNPL & Supply Chain Finance, data analytics and insights, among other essential elements.

"India is poised to see accelerated growth of card and financial products as the customer adoption increases and new regulations allow more players like NBFC to issue cards. Being one of the earliest entrants in the Corporate Cards and Spend Management sector, we bring strong expertise which our clients can leverage in developing their own card & other financial programmes," said EnKash Co-Founder Naveen Bindal.

"CardX will help companies use a customisable API to develop their Fintech product lines. It will also help businesses to scale up through better customer reach and engagement, with the launch of their card offerings," Bindal added. (ANI)

