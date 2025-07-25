In celebration of World IVF Day, EPIA brings fertility preservation to your doorstep.

New Delhi [India], July 25: EPIA (Egg Preservation Institute of Asia), India's leading fertility innovation clinic, has launched At-Home Egg Freezing, the country's first medically supported, pan-India program that brings nearly the entire egg freezing process to the comfort and privacy of your home.

Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a medical process that allows women to preserve their eggs for future use, offering flexibility in planning motherhood. While demand in India has surged by over 400% in the past five years, access and affordability remain major barriers.

As fertility preservation becomes a priority for women across India due to personal or medical reasons, EPIA's new offering bridges science with convenience, making egg freezing easier and more empowering.

"Egg freezing should not be limited by where you live or how busy your schedule is," said Dr. Rita Bakshi, Medical Director at EPIA. "With our at-home program, women across India can take control of their fertility without stepping out for every appointment. It's clinically sound, patient-centric, and truly future-forward."

How It Works

EPIA's At-Home Egg Freezing Program includes:

* At-home hormone testing & scans, done by EPIA-trained nurses and partners

* Virtual consultations with top fertility experts

* Personalized stimulation protocols shipped to your doorstep

* One clinic visit only (typically Day 12) for egg retrieval

* Pan-India support network with telehealth access and care coordinators

* Ongoing emotional and fertility coaching as part of the program

Who It's For

* Women or couples in their 20s and 30s planning for the future

* Women facing medical conditions impacting fertility

* Busy professionals or individuals seeking private, stigma-free care

Why It Matters

Traditional egg freezing can be time-consuming and overwhelming, requiring multiple clinic visits. EPIA's hybrid model flips that experience: over 90% of the journey happens from home, without compromising medical safety or results. And with pan-India reach, it ensures that fertility freedom is no longer limited to metro cities.

EPIA's At-Home Egg Freezing program is priced at a fraction of global costs, starting at just ₹75,000 for stimulation, retrieval and freezing.

In comparison, the same treatment can cost ₹5-12 lakhs ($6,000-15,000) in countries like the U.S., making India a fertility destination for global and local patients alike.

"We're reimagining fertility care to fit real women's lives," said Sakshi Bakshi, Founder & CEO of EPIA. "With this program, freezing your eggs can be just as easy -- and more affordable -- than managing any other part of your health from home."

About EPIA

EPIA is a women-first reproductive health clinic combining cutting-edge science, regenerative therapies, and a mission to protect every woman's biological freedom. From advanced fertility testing to stem cell-based rejuvenation and now India's first full-service at-home egg freezing, EPIA is transforming how people plan for parenthood.

Media Contact: | care@epiafertility.com & www.epiafertility.com | IInstagram: @epiafertility

