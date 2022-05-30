New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equirus today announced the launch of its core equity strategy within the PMS vertical. Equirus boasts of a great track record in equity investing.

Equirus Long Horizon Fund, the small cap PMS strategy has delivered industry-leading returns of 25.3 per cent CAGR since inception (20th October 2016) vs BSE Small cap return of 14.8 per cent. With a 5-member strong research and fund management team now, Equirus is confident of adding significant value for investors in the new strategy as well.

Gaurav Arora, who comes with 9 years of equity markets experience will manage the new strategy. He has worked in reputed firms in Wealth Management and Institutional Equities in the past and is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and BITS-Pilani. With the existing small cap PMS strategy, the new strategy will continue to focus on differentiated ideas and will be one of the few non-model portfolio approaches in the space. The scheme will follow an investment philosophy of "Profitable Growth and Longevity at a reasonable Price". The portfolios are likely to have around 20 stocks across market capitalizations.

With the new strategy, Equirus has a complete bouquet of PMS offerings for investors. A smallcap strategy for superior long-term returns and a multi cap strategy for wealth creation with a relatively more stable and low volatility portfolio. Investors also have an opportunity to split their funds between the two strategies.

Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group said, "Over the years, Equirus has successfully established its presence across the market capitalisation - and with the launch of Equirus Core Equity, we will like to bring this multi-cap capability to our PMS clients. This will give added flexibility to our clients and partners in accessing Equirus PMS products, under Viraj's leadership. Wish Gaurav all the best in emulating the success we had in our small-cap strategy and make Equirus Core Equity as must have in all PMS investors."

Viraj Mehta, Managing Director, PMS, Equirus said, "Equirus core equity provides a perfect substitute to all our investors looking for more concentrated and differentiated products than a regular multi cap MF. It will provide and investor with more stable returns with less volatile portfolio. It is a perfect diversification tool to all our existing investors in Equirus Long Horizon. I expect this to be one more stellar product from Equirus Asset Management stable led by Gaurav."

Equirus Portfolio Management Services (PMS) focuses on taking concentrated bets for the long term, in high quality publicly listed Indian companies at reasonable valuations. As investment managers, our primary goal is to generate significant outperformance over the broader Indian indices over a 3-5 year period.

Leveraging on a long track record of value creation by institutional research teams, Equirus PMS intends to focus on businesses with leadership positions in industries with long runways. We intend to be early in the business discovery, thus providing us maximum earnings growth with limited churn.

Equirus Capital provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and HNI customers and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth management. Its wholly owned subsidiary Equirus Securities is a member of NSE and BSE. It also offers depository services, portfolio management, and research apart from institutional equities. Equirus has done more than 180 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issue, and Structure Finance raising c. $6 billion in the process. Over the last 14 years, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and has created a niche for itself in its ability to structure and deliver transactions in line with the client requirements.

For more information, please visit website www.equirus.com.

