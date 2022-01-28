Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 304.84 points and Nifty up by 104 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 304.84 points or 0.53 per cent at 57581.78 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17214.20 at 9.25 am, up by 104 points or 0.61 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading in positive; Oil and gas, realty and consumer durables among those trading at the highest. (ANI)

