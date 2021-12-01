Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 537.61 points and Nifty up by 172.70 points.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 537.61 points or 0.94 per cent at 57602.48.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17155.90, at 9:20 am, up by 172.70 points or 1.02 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high metal at 1.65 and oil and realty at 1.37. (ANI)

