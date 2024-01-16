New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour and Employment has reported a substantial surge in new enrolments under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, with 15.92 lakh new workers joining in November 2023.

The provisional payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reflects the significant strides in extending social security coverage to a broader spectrum of the workforce.

In a noteworthy revelation, the data showcases the addition of 7.47 lakh young employees, highlighting that 47 per cent of the total registrations fall within the age group of up to 25 years.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, this points towards a considerable contribution to job creation for the youth, signifying a positive trend in employment generation.

The employment landscape has also seen a positive shift in gender representation, with 3.17 lakh female employees enrolled under the ESI Scheme in November 2023.

This emphasizes the inclusivity of the social security initiative, reaching out to diverse segments of the population.

Furthermore, a remarkable aspect of the ESIC's commitment to inclusivity is reflected in the enrolment of 58 transgender employees in November 2023, read the release.

This signifies the scheme's dedication to extending benefits across various sections of society.

The increase in registered establishments is equally noteworthy, with approximately 20,830 new establishments coming under the social security umbrella of the ESI Scheme during the same month, read the release.

This expansion ensures a broader safety net for workers, thereby contributing to a more comprehensive social security framework.

It's imperative to note that the payroll data provided is provisional, given the continuous nature of data generation.

However, the evident trends suggest a positive trajectory in providing social security benefits to a growing number of workers, underscoring the significance of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme in fostering inclusive economic growth. (ANI)

