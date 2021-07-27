Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aprecomm, a leading AI-powered Wi-Fi technology provider, announced today that Excitel, India's fastest fiber broadband network provider, deployed Aprecomm solutions to remotely optimize residential Wi-Fi connections and facilitate Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

According to Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, "ISPs incur huge costs owing to repeated calls, complaints on service and user dissatisfaction. This mandates a need to integrate 24x7 Wi-Fi monitoring applications like VWE to identify and resolve issues instantly with end to end visibility. Increasing internet usage, connected devices drive the need for Network Intelligence, and Automation and we at Aprecomm are driving this innovation."

Excitel's usage of AI technology will help it reduce the time it takes to resolve customer issues and improve the customer experience across its network.

Vivek Raina, CEO, Excitel, said, "Aprecomm's integration to our platform enables us to automate configuration management, improve quality of Wi-Fi, and reduce resolution time for our customers, bringing them an unmatched high-speed internet experience."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm, delving into the technological insights added, "With VWE, Aprecomm merges the intelligence of admin, customer support engineers, and WLAN experts into every shipped CPE, allowing automation of operations by correlating Terabytes of data in real-time."

Aprecomm's vendor agnostic management platform, Integrated with AI Engine, enables Excitel to bring this intelligence and manage CPEs seamlessly across all the platforms.

