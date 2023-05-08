Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI/SRV): Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, the top multispeciality hospital in Vadodara, is proud to announce its team of 24 expert doctors who specialize in a wide range of super speciality fields and is dedicated to providing top-notch healthcare services to the people of Vadodara and beyond. The hospital is committed to providing the best possible care to patients by offering a comprehensive range of medical specialities under one roof. With this impressive team, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is now able to offer unparalleled healthcare services, all in one convenient location.

Considered one of the best hospitals in Vadodara, the expert team at Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital houses 24 expert surgeons and doctors providing treatment of the rarest of rare diseases and disorders.

The hospital has the following departments that are led by respective experts and their teams:

- Anaesthesia and Pain Management

- Bariatric Surgery

- Brain and Spine Surgery

- Cancer Surgery

- Cardiology

- Cardiothoracic Surgery

- Emergency & Critical Care

- Endocrinology (Adult and Paediatric)

- Gynaecology

- Health Checkup

- Nephrology & Kidney Transplant Care

- Neurology

- Neurosurgery

- Gastroenterology, Hepatology & GI Endoscopy

- Gastrointestinal & Minimal Access Surgery

- Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery

- Orthopaedics, Sports Injuries & Joint Replacement

- Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation

- Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine

- Urology

- Vascular & Endovascular Surgery

Bringing together such a highly skilled and experienced team of doctors at

Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital with the motive to provide the best possible healthcare services to the patients of the city and nearby areas is the goal of its management team. With a comprehensive range of medical specialities and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital is well-equipped to provide the best possible care to its patients.

The Hospital is known for its patient-centric, doctor-led approach. Keeping this in mind, the team of 24 doctors at Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital has been hand-picked for their expertise and dedication to providing the highest level of care to their patients.

Being the top superspeciality hospital in Vadodara, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, with this team of top doctors in Vadodara, aims to provide world-class healthcare services that are not only effective but also convenient. Patients can receive treatment and care for a wide range of medical conditions under one roof, without the need to travel to multiple facilities. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

Standing true and tall to its name, Aadicura (meaning 'The One That Cares for All'), the hospital's caring and yet professional support staff is dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized care to patients from all walks of life. The hospital's staff is highly trained and committed to ensuring that patients receive the best possible care along with its expert team of doctors and advanced facilities. This is what makes it one of the best superspeciality hospitals in Vadodara.

Believing in preventive medicine and a holistic approach, the hospital had recently conducted a unique healthcare event in Vadodara, called 'Aadicura Pahal'. The event was conducted with the aim of raising public awareness regarding the importance of preventive healthcare. Pahal was enthusiastically received and participated by hundreds of people from in and around Vadodara and was much appreciated by the attendees with many categorizing it as 'one of the best health events in Vadodara' and 'informative and entertaining while educating the masses'. The hospital's expert team of surgeons and healthcare support staff had held the event intending to help people start their journey towards fitness and to nudge them in the right direction.

Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital has a proven track record of providing the highest level of Superspeciality healthcare services to patients in Vadodara. Patients can rest assured that they are in good hands when they choose Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital for their healthcare needs.

For more information about Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital, please visit their website at www.aadicurahospital.com or contact at +91 89805 53311.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

