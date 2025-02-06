NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: Expleo, the global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider, will exhibit at the 15th edition of Aero India, from 10-14 February, 2025, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The biennial event brings together global leaders, defence experts, and innovators, truly making it 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.'

Also Read | Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The global aerospace sector is growing rapidly, and India - with its expanding talent pool, competitive manufacturing capabilities, and government-backed initiatives like 'Make in India' - is emerging as a hub for aerospace and defence capability centres, driving innovation and scalability. Aero India 2025 will showcase India's ambitions to strengthen its aerospace and defence ecosystems while advancing the local market and growing global partnerships.

Driving India's aerospace ambitions

Also Read | Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Semifinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Aligned with the Aero India 2025 BRIDGE Conclave (Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement), Expleo plays its part in strengthening aerospace resilience through innovation and collaboration. With a proven heritage in aerospace engineering expertise, advanced digital infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce, Expleo provides global and Indian organisations with the ideal environment to navigate industry challenges and build a future-ready aerospace ecosystem.

Expleo will be at Hall G 5.3a to showcase its solutions and capabilities to improve efficiency, scalability, and sustainability, including:

* Smart Series: A powerful suite of digital tools that automate repetitive high-volume tasks in manufacturing and assembly processes.

* Avionics LRUs Certification: Compliance solutions to simplify the certification of avionics software and hardware, meeting stringent global standards such as DO 178 C and DO 254.

* End-to-end Aerostructure Solutions: Expertise in full lifecycle design and analysis (including static, F&DT & FEM) of complex aerostructures-covering both metallic and composite materials for commercial and military platforms.

* Sustainable Aerospace Components: Next-generation technologies including hydrogen control units, advanced FADEC systems, and composite recycling solutions for greener aerospace manufacturing.

* Integrated Aerospace Data Solutions: Systems that enable seamless data flow across the lifecycle, supporting real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and enhanced safety.

Phani Tangirala, MD & CEO of Expleo, India, said, "Aero India is the perfect platform to demonstrate how Expleo integrates engineering excellence with digital innovation to address the aerospace industry's evolving challenges. Our focus on speed, savings, and safety ensures clients can stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape. With more than 4,000 skilled professionals in India and a strong track record with leading OEMs, we are committed to advancing an Atmanirbhar Bharat while building global partnerships for long-term growth and resilience."

As part of the multi-day programme, Expleo will also engage with prospective talent recruiting for roles such as stress engineers, automation engineers, and design architects.

Learn more about Expleo at Aero India 2025.

To learn more about Expleo's aerospace offerings, visit our aerospace hub.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)