New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): ExxonMobil, a global leader in lubrication technology innovation, is showcasing its complete range of new-age fluid and digital reliability solutions at the Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy and Materials (MMMM) Exhibition 2022. ExxonMobil is participating in the event and featuring its full range of Mobil™ branded lubricants, services, and digital solutions, specific to the steel sector. ExxonMobil is showcasing its complete range of new-age fluid and digital reliability solutions at the Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy and Materials (MMMM) Exhibition 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi from August 25th - 26th, 2022. The exhibition will see Mobil™ Lubricants showcasing some of its key products and services such as Mobil SHCTM 600 Series, Mobil DTE 10 ExcelTM Series, Mobil ServSM Lubricant Analysis (MSLA) and Mobil ServSM Grease Analysis (MSGA) program(s).

Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials (MMMM) is an acclaimed biennial International Exhibition and Conference committed to the promotion and development of the metal and allied Industries. The event started in 1993 in association with The Indian Institute of Metals - Delhi Chapter (IIM-DC) as a trade platform with presence of all leading companies of steel and metal industry. It is now hosting its 13th edition in New Delhi.

Discussing Mobil's range of products and services at MMMM 2022, Rupinder Paintal, Director - Market Development, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, "Our company's core vision rests in unlocking value for our partners, OEMs, and end users, and we are driving innovation to constantly raise the bar for performance and quality. Our solutions are tailor-made to aid clients in maintaining trouble-free operations, lowering total cost of ownership, ensuring increased productivity and profitability. In 2022, we hope to multiply our fluid reliability and digital solutions business, which we have already expanded for the steel industry."

At MMMM 2022, Mobil is showcasing its portfolio of products for the steel sector that is emerging as a key contributor to India's economic growth. This includes the Mobil SHC™ 600 Series gear and circulating oils that have been delivering maximum production uptime and top performance in the steel sector. It has also been recommended by more than 500 major equipment builders and is known to reduce energy consumption. Similarly, the Mobil DTE 10 Excel™ Series has been tailor-made to meet the needs of modern, high pressure, industrial and mobile equipment hydraulic systems. Also, Mobil is showcasing the Mobilgrease XHP™ 462 Moly that provides excellent adhesion, structural stability and resistance to water contamination. Mobil is also showcasing its range of extra high-performance diesel engine oils like the Mobil Delvac MX™ ESP 15W-40.

Mobil is also displaying its digital services solutions that are helping businesses reap the benefits of Industry 4.0. These include the Mobil ServSM Lubricant Analysis (MSLA) program that has been developed to render precise oil monitoring and analysis, assisting businesses to achieving better efficiency. The exhibition will also see demonstrations of Mobil's other premium service offerings such as Mobil ServSM IIoT Insights, Mobil ServSM Grease Analysis (MSGA) program, among others.

The 13th edition of International Exhibition and Conference on Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials is currently being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and Mobil's products will be on display at the M114 pavilion.

ExxonMobil's downstream business engages in the distribution, sales and marketing of Mobil branded lubricants and specialties. The chemicals business provides market development support, analytical and reporting services. It also conducts chemical product application support services and product testing support at its technology center in Bengaluru. The upstream business provides consulting and LNG market development support services for other ExxonMobil upstream affiliates. The Global Business Center/Technical Center provides a range of support services for ExxonMobil's operations around the globe. ExxonMobil contributes to a wide range of programs in India that support education, health and the community. For more news and information on Mobil lubricants in India, follow us on -

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include, but are not limited to, ExxonMobil. For convenience and simplicity, the term "ExxonMobil" is used as an abbreviated reference to specific affiliates or affiliate groups.

