Poco India will soon launch the M5 4G smartphone in the country. The company has started teasing the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its processor. The tweet reads, "'M bringing sexy back.". The tweet also shows an image of the G99 processor, which confirms that the Poco M5 4G will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Poco M5 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

Poco M5 4G is expected to feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and could be offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The handset is likely to boot on Android 12 OS.

‘M bringing sexy back 😈 pic.twitter.com/LTSY84gapu — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 24, 2022

Apart from this, nothing more is known. Poco M5 4G is said to debut next month and is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).