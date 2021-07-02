Edison (New Jersey) [USA], July 2 (ANI/PNN): ITServe Alliance has announced a partnership with EZJobs to help community members hire talent in the post-Covid employment ecosystem. All community members can benefit from EZJobs for free as it is being offered as a part of ITServe's CSR initiative.

ITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT business owners in the USA.

The Covid-19 pandemic, especially in its second wave, has wreaked havoc in many countries of the world, India in particular. The kind of disruption and utter chaos this has caused for numerous families is well-documented yet insurmountable. News reports of one of the parents losing their jobs, putting the great burden of keeping the house fire burning on the partner have been particularly troubling.

Raghu Chittimalla, National President of ITServe Alliance mentioned that at this time of need ITServe Alliance has donated 20 ventilators and 200 units of oxygen concentrators. Goutham Goli, National CSR director added that ITServe continues to support the needy during this pandemic by offering employment to candidates who have lost their jobs or lost the singular breadwinner of the family because of Covid-19 through member companies who have their offshore offices in India.

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the most deafening silence comes from job losers, who might have even lost their aptitude for an ongoing job hunt even as they suffer other devastations of the pandemic.

Amid all of this, the ITServe leadership has decided to contribute and give back to the community in partnership with the digital recruitment platform, EZJobs, where candidates can post their resumes and connect directly with IT business owners.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jyoti Vazirani, co-founder of EZJobs and PR Director of ITServe, laid out how this works for job seekers: "The job seekers can post their resumes by clicking the link https://ezjobs.page.link/itserve where they will be connected with the member companies."

"From there, member companies of ITServe will be able to view the profiles of these candidates and invite them for employment - part-time and full-time opportunities," Jyoti added.

The EZJobs candidate portal for ITServe community members is open and actively functional at the time of release.

About Futran Solutions

Futran Solutions is a Digital Technology organization focused on Data Analytics, Cloud, Automation, and New Age App Development.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)