NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 20: Fackelmann, the globally trusted German kitchenware brand, announced the launch of its Triply Pressure Cooker range in India, marking a significant addition to its premium cookware portfolio. The range, available in both Inner Lid and Outer Lid variants, is part of the company's ongoing strategy to expand its product portfolio in the country as it works towards achieving a targeted turnover of INR 500 crore from the Indian market by 2030. The launch further underscores Fackelmann's continued focus on delivering high-quality, innovation-led kitchen solutions tailored to evolving consumer needs.

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With a legacy of over a century rooted in German engineering and craftsmanship, and headquartered in Hersbruck (Germany), Fackelmann continues to expand its presence in India as part of its long-term growth strategy. The launch aligns with increasing consumer preference for durable, safe, and performance-driven cookware in modern Indian kitchens.

The Triply Pressure Cooker is engineered with a three-layer construction comprising 304 food-grade stainless steel, a pure aluminium core, and induction-compatible 430 stainless steel, ensuring efficient heat distribution and consistent cooking performance. The product is ISI certified, undergoes 100% leak testing at their respective factory, and is supported by a five-year warranty, reflecting Fackelmann's commitment to quality and safety.

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Mr. Joy Chatterjee, Director, Fackelmann India, said, "We are witnessing sustained year-on-year growth in India, supported by increasing consumer awareness and a clear preference for high-quality kitchen solutions. The Triply Pressure Cooker range has been specifically developed to meet the requirements of Indian households, where efficiency, safety, and durability are paramount. This launch further strengthens our product portfolio and our commitment to the Indian market."

The launch comes at a time when the Indian kitchenware market is witnessing a gradual shift toward premium, long-lasting products that offer both functionality and safety. Fackelmann's latest offering is designed to address these evolving expectations through a combination of advanced materials and user-centric features.

Mr. Martin, Global CEO, Fackelmann, added, "Fackelmann has consistently focused on combining precision engineering with practical innovation to enhance everyday cooking experiences. India continues to be a priority market for us, and the launch of our Triply Pressure Cooker range reflects our commitment to bring globally trusted, high-quality products to Indian consumers. This introduction further reinforces our position in the premium kitchenware segment."

Key Product Differentiators

- Triply Construction Technology: Three-layer design with 304 food-grade stainless steel, aluminium core, and induction-safe 430 stainless steel for superior heat distribution and durability

- Rivet-less Body Design: Enhances hygiene, prevents food residue buildup, and ensures ease of cleaning

- Cool-Touch Safety Features: Ergonomically designed handles and whistle for safer handling during and after cooking

- ISI Certification: Meets Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS) for safety, quality, and performance

- 100% Leak-Tested: Each unit undergoes rigorous factory testing for reliability

- Multi-Cooktop Compatibility: Suitable for gas, electric, and induction cooktops

- Premium Gasket System: Ensures a secure seal and extended product life

- 5-Year Warranty: Reinforces long-term durability and brand confidence

This launch complements Fackelmann's broader portfolio across cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools, as the company continues to invest in product innovation and expand its footprint across key Indian markets.

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